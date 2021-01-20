http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/eb_wlTnpseo/

ESPN personalities let their happy feelings be known on Wednesday, as Donald Trump exited the White House and Joe Biden became President of the United States.

The leftist sentiments of the vast majority of ESPN personalities are well-known. But, just in case you forgot, several took to Twitter to remind you.

First Take co-host Max Kellerman dispensed with subtlety in his Twitter post:

Pablo S. Torre didn’t feel inspired to say something new. Instead, he just retweeted himself:

For four insane years, the single most influential figure in sports has been Donald Trump, who’s used his bully pulpit to fire off an endless stream of takes. But that’s all about to change. #ESPNDaily: pic.twitter.com/NifKVDHm8O — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) November 9, 2020

ESPN play-by-play man Mark Jones, who displays a Black Lives Matter fist in his Twitter profile, did not hold back his joy:

Jones lauded Harris while captioning a video the Golden State Warriors made congratulating the Oakland native on her ascent to the White House.

Loving the idea of our VP @KamalaHarris bouncing off of a jet in a pair of Chuck Taylor’s or Timberlands. White House Drip Index just increased exponentially🔥🔥🔥 she know buckets too. pic.twitter.com/65rz0IA03l — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) January 20, 2021

Class was also on display with ESPN Senior Writer/Producer Jerry Bembry’s tweet:

Should any additional examples of gratuitous ESPN rejoicing emerge, we shall report them. Or, maybe we won’t.

