Former NBA player Rex Chapman is at it again, this time sharing a doctored clip that makes it sound like a military band is playing “Hit The Road Jack” outside the White House:

Perfect. Trump’s last day. The Military Band right outside the White House — “Hit The Road Jack”… pic.twitter.com/B0kXDgqggB — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 19, 2021

The original clip comes from CNN’s Jim Acosta:

Preps for Biden inaugural… you can hear the band playing on WH grounds. pic.twitter.com/8tBdFy1cDS — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 18, 2021

A large number of verified accounts have shared the bogus clip, including David Corn of Mother Jones:

.@RexChapman, how the hell did you arrange this?! https://t.co/nGX0dRmets — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) January 20, 2021

And “Back to the Future” actress Lea Thompson:

And it’s really weird how this keeps happening with Rex’s videos, right?

Rex Chapman strikes again, this time spreading a new conspiracy theory that says voting machines switched votes to Mitch McConnell https://t.co/UWNWEsAUeM — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 10, 2020

ELECTION DISINFORMATION: Rex Chapman strikes again, this time with an out-of-context clip of Lindsey Graham https://t.co/BE7ZXBDK2P — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 1, 2020

BUSTED: Ex-NBA player Rex Chapman caught spreading a debunked hoax about the Breonna Taylor arrest warrant https://t.co/1UfBo2k2yI — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 24, 2020

Rex Chapman doubles down on dopey ‘locked mailboxes in Burbank’ conspiracy theory despite video evidence proving he’s wrong https://t.co/75XVjlv0x7 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 17, 2020

