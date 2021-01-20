https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/20/fact-check-the-hit-the-road-jack-video-shared-by-rex-chapman-is-a-doctored-clip-originally-posted-by-jim-acosta/

Former NBA player Rex Chapman is at it again, this time sharing a doctored clip that makes it sound like a military band is playing “Hit The Road Jack” outside the White House:

The original clip comes from CNN’s Jim Acosta:

A large number of verified accounts have shared the bogus clip, including David Corn of Mother Jones:

And “Back to the Future” actress Lea Thompson:

Full list of blue-checks sharing this tweet here.

And it’s really weird how this keeps happening with Rex’s videos, right?

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...