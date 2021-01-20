https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/president-biden-decries-lies-told-power-profit/

The sincerity of President Biden’s call for Americans to combat “lies that are told for power and for profit” could be tested if Republican senators follow through and bring up the Justice Department investigation of Hunter Biden during the confirmation hearings for the new president’s attorney general.

“The recent weeks and months have taught us a painful lesson. There is truth and there are lies, lies told for power and for profit,” Biden said in his inaugural address Wednesday.

“And each of us has a duty and a responsibility as citizens, as Americans, and especially as leaders, leaders who have pledged to honor our Constitution and protect our nation, to defend the truth and defeat the lies.”

Hunter Biden, his wife and infant son were at the Capitol on Wednesday for the inauguration ceremony. He responded “All good” to a reporter who asked for his thoughts about the day.

TRENDING: Limbaugh: ‘I’m on thin ice saying this’ about Biden

The investigation of Hunter Biden, which he confirmed in December, was prompted in part by Suspicious Activity Reports regarding foreign transactions. The transactions, according to a source, involved China and other foreign countries.

After years of evidence compiled by investigative reporter Peter Schweizer, the Biden family influence-peddling scandal erupted in October during the last month of the election campaign with the New York Post’s reports on bombshell evidence found on a laptop purported to have been abandoned by Hunter Biden. The younger Biden hasn’t disputed the claim that it’s his laptop, no one mentioned or copied in the messages has repudiated their authenticity, and a cybersecurity expert conducted a forensic analysis of the metadata finding the emails are genuine.

Emails from the laptop indicated Joe Biden not only knew about his son’s lucrative deals, contrary to repeated claims, but also profited from them.

After the Post’s revelations — which were censored and dismissed as “Russian disinformation” by establishment media and social media — a former business partner of Hunter Biden, Tony Bobulinski, came forward. He claimed Joe Biden was an active participant in his son’s overseas business dealings while serving as vice president. Bobulinksi said he met twice with Joe Biden to discuss a deal with CEFC Chinese Energy, a firm with ties to the Communist Party.

Is Joe Biden a liar? 98% (54 Votes) 2% (1 Votes)

Emails show that Hunter Biden was to receive $10 million annually for three years from CEFC Energy for “introductions alone,” presumably meaning to his father and other influential U.S. officials. Bobulinski was the recipient of an email from another partner who said “the big guy” was to receive a 10% cut from the CEFC China Energy deal. He said in interviews he was certain “the big guy” is Joe Biden.

It is “very likely” that the Hunter Biden probe will be addressed at the confirmation hearing for Judge Merrick Garland as attorney general, according to a spokesman for Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who spoke with Fox News.

Senator: Joe Biden ‘is lying, again’

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who led the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs’ investigation of Hunter Biden’s business deals has accused Joe Biden of lying about his knowledge and involvement.

Johnson reacted in an interview in October to Joe Biden declaring in the final presidential debate that “my son has not made money” from China.

“The vice president is lying, again,” Johnson told “Sunday Morning Futures.” “Check out page 78 of our report where we show a company, a Chinese company, CEFC, transferred about $5 million to businesses controlled by Hunter Biden. $5 million, so no, he’s lying. He’s lying about the fact he said he never spoke to his son Hunter about his overseas business connections.”

“The vice president has been caught in repeated lies over Biden Inc. about his family’s businesses,” Johnson said.

In the debate, Biden said: “My son has not made money in terms of this thing about, what are you talking about, China. The only guy who made money from China is this guy,” Biden said at Thursday’s debate, referring to President Trump.

Johnson said his report on Hunter Biden uncovered “three different scandals.”

“You have the Biden family financial scandals, you have the news media suppressing the story, and you have the deep state not providing the types of documents that we need in legitimate congressional oversight,” he said. “Take a look at all of these glaring conflicts of interest and all these foreign entanglements. At a minimum, it is grotesquely sleazy and that’s who the American people are going to pose voting for or against.”

A subsequent Senate report released in December concluded that members of Joe Biden’s family engaged in deals with Chinese nationals who had “deep connections” to the Communist Party.

On Wednesday night, New York Post columnist Miranda Devine said she doesn’t expect the “incurious media to change their tune.”

“You could say that Joe Biden won the election because of the censorship and the favorable reporting that he received,” she told the Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson.

Devine’s claim is backed by a Media Research Center poll finding that nearly one-third of voters who chose Joe Biden were not aware of the evidence linking the former vice president to corrupt financial dealings with China and other nations through his son. Had they known, according to the survey, President Trump would have won at least 289 Electoral College votes.

Schweizer reported on the Biden family influence-peddling in his 2018 book “Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends” and a follow-up, “Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite,” which presents evidence that five members of the Biden family “cashed in” while Joe Biden was vice president. Joe Biden’s brother James also is under investigation..

WND reported in December a Beijing university professor cited the Biden family’s Chinese business deals as he explained in a Nov. 28 lecture why a Biden administration will restore the communist regime’s influence on its “old friends” on Wall Street and inside the Beltway after it was throttled by President Trump.

Why wasn’t the evidence used in impeachent trial?

Meanwhile, the Wilmington, Delaware, repair shop owner who handed over the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop to the FBI and Trump supporters has been telling his story on a GoFundMe page, reported Rowan Scarborough of the Washington Times.

John Paul Mac Isaac says the FBI wanted nothing to do with the laptop before finally taking it Dec. 9, 2019. He’s asking why the evidence was not admitted in the first impeachment of President Trump, which was taking place that month. The Democrats’ charges centered on Hunter Biden’s deal with a corrupt Ukrainian firm while his father was in charge of policy for the country.

Mac Isaac, who says he faces death threats and his computer repair shop is ruined, is raising money to pay legal expenses as he pursues a defamation lawsuit against Twitter.

The social network falsely claimed the Biden emails and other documents on the laptop were hacked materials.

It was Twitter that led the way in suppressing distribution of the New York Post stories in October.

Former Obama intelligence officials released an open letter contending the claims had all the hallmarks of a Russian disinformation campaign. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said, however, there was no evidence to support the Russia claim, and the FBI did not dispute Ratcliffe.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

