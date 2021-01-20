https://ijr.com/biden-harris-sworn-in/

Joe Biden is the 46th President of the United States.

Chief Justice John Roberts delivered the presidential oath to Biden as he was sworn in as the next President of the United States on Wednesday.

Watch the video below:

Shortly before, Kamala Harris was sworn in as the vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Watch the video below:

Watch the full event below:

This brings the end to Donald Trump’s time as president. Trump was not at Biden’s inauguration, but outgoing Vice President Mike Pence did attend. Trump traveled to Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday morning.

Biden tweeted ahead of his swearing in, “It’s a new day in America.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...