Joe Biden is the 46th President of the United States.

Chief Justice John Roberts delivered the presidential oath to Biden as he was sworn in as the next President of the United States on Wednesday.

Watch the video below:

.@JoeBiden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/UUUveqSnwE — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 20, 2021

Shortly before, Kamala Harris was sworn in as the vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Watch the video below:

.@KamalaHarris is sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor as the vice president of the United States. #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/ECorckECIC — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 20, 2021

Watch the full event below:

This brings the end to Donald Trump’s time as president. Trump was not at Biden’s inauguration, but outgoing Vice President Mike Pence did attend. Trump traveled to Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday morning.

Biden tweeted ahead of his swearing in, “It’s a new day in America.”

