An FBI agent in Washington has submitted an affidavit in a criminal case being assembled against several people who allegedly were involved in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

And it undermines, significantly, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s speculations that President Trump incited the violence – her claim was “incitement of insurrection” – by his speech to rallygoers earlier in the day.

Her impeachment charge, quickly adopted by majority Democrats in the House despite the fact there were no witnesses and no evidence, alleged that President Trump’s comments about making their voices heard “peacefully” to members of the rally audience, some of whom later were part of the violent actions in the Capitol, were responsible for their actions.

But an affidavit filed by FBI agent Michael Palian Jr., in a case being brought against Thomas Edward Caldwell, Donovan Ray Crowl and Jessica Marie Watkins, makes clear the facts show the violence was the result of preplanning, not day-of-the-riot “incitement.”

Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh noted the facts being submitted to court.

“Trump did not encourage any of the activity that happened,” he said Wednesday. “This exonerates Trump. Amazing.”

The evidence is significant because Democrats still are insisting on a Senate trial on their impeachment agenda against President Trump, even though the penalty on conviction would be removal from office and he’s already completed his first term.

Also, even left-leaning constitutional experts have affirmed that President Trump’s comments all would be protected by the First Amendment, if such a dispute ever were in court.

It was the Washington Post that admitted that “militia members planned on storming the U.S. Capitol days in advance of Jan. 6 attack.”

And that prompted critics of legacy media attacks on President Trump over the last four years to note, “The Washington Post has finally made the admission that President Trump did not incite the riot at the Capitol on January 6th, now reporting that the attack was ‘planned days in advance.'”

A comment from the National Pulse was, “Written by three non-political reporters, the Washington Post story illustrates just how out of control the blatant misinformation about ‘incitement’ by the president has been over the past two weeks.”

The criminal case being assembled brings charges of conspiracy, destruction of government property, obstruction and more against the defendants.

The affidavit stated, “Evidence uncovered in the course of the investigation demonstrates that not only did CALDWELL, CROWL, WATKINS and others conspire to forcibly storm the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 – the communicated with one another in advance of the incursion and planned their attack.”

Such advanced planned undermines Pelosi’s claim that the otherwise innocent crowd of rallygoers was “incited” by President Trump to do violence.

In fact, the affidavit explains how some of those doing violence prepared ahead of time, with “helmets, reinforced vests” and more.

It reveals that among the items found in a search of the defendants’ homes were “a camouflage hat and jackets; a backpack with medical/PPE supplies; a black tactical kit with medical supplies, radio, mini drone, and pepper spray; a bag containing a helmet and respirators; and a bag containing a helmet, radio, and belt … cellular telephones; numerous firearms, a paintball gun with rubber-steel balls and a cylinder.”

The FBI agent explained there were Facebook comments dating back to December 24 about a plan for defendants to meet up. On December 30 a statement said, “This is our call to action … see you on the 6th in Washington…”

Multiple other messages were exchanged in planning for their action on January 6, the FBI affidavit confirmed.

Politico reported on Wednesday that Pelosi was doubling down on her political scheme targeting President Trump, claiming since President Trump “incited” the riot, he also could be considered an accessory to murder.

She said, “Presidents’ words are important. They weigh a ton. And the crime, in some cases, was murder. And this president is an accessory to that crime because he instigated that insurrection that caused those deaths and this destruction.”

