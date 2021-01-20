https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/florida-highway-anthony-sabatini-us-highway-27/2021/01/20/id/1006425

A Republican legislator in Florida is sponsoring an amendment to name one of the state’s highways, one that spans nearly the entire length of the peninsula, after President Donald Trump.

State Rep. Anthony Sabatini tweeted on Monday evening: “This legislative session I will be sponsoring an amendment to rename U.S. Highway 27 as the ‘President Donald J. Trump Highway.’ Looking forward to working on this important designation honoring one of the greatest Presidents in American History.”

According to WTXL in Tallahassee, U.S. 27 goes from the northern side of Tallahassee, where it’s called North Monroe Street, down through the eastern part of the city where it becomes Apalachee Parkway near the state Capitol. The nearly 500-mile highway continues through central Florida until reaching Miami.

The Washington Post notes that a legislator in Oklahoma in 2019 tried to name a part of U.S. Route 66 in the state after Trump, but was opposed by his fellow Republicans. A similar attempt was rejected in South Carolina’s GOP-controlled legislature in 2020.

