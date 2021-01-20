https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/20/fox-newss-chris-wallace-bidens-speech-is-the-best-inaugural-address-ive-ever-heard/

Fox News’s Chris Wallace lauded President Joe Biden’s inauguration speech on Wednesday, claiming it was the best address he has ever heard.

“I thought it was a great speech,” Wallace said, noting that it was “colored by the emotion” of the Capitol riot just weeks before. “I’ve been listening to these inaugural addresses since 1961 John F. Kennedy ‘ask not.’ I thought this was the best inaugural address I ever heard.”

Everyone, recite 3 lines from Biden’s speech from memory. https://t.co/6E0FU0HOx9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 20, 2021

During the segment with Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, Wallace continued to grovel for the incoming administration and buy into Biden’s claims that he will unite the country.

“I think it was less an inaugural address and more part sermon, part pep talk and talking directly to the American people, saying, ‘Hear me out,’” Wallace said. “‘We have a right to dissent peacefully, but our disagreement must not lead to disunion.’ It was a call to our better angels, a call saying, ‘Look, we’ve got tremendous challenges — COVID, the economy, racial injustice, climate change — but there’s nothing we can’t do if we come together.’”

Wallace concluded his praise by echoing Biden’s cautions about lies in the media.

“He said that ‘there is truth and there are lies, lies that are told for power and lies that are told for profit.’ And I think it was a call to all of us, whether it’s us on the air, on cable, or broadcast. Whether it’s us on social media, on our Twitter accounts, understanding that we have to deal from facts, from the truth, to hear each other out, as he said, ‘a right to disagree, but not a right to violence,’” Wallace said. “This is the easy part, as has been suggested, now he’s got to turn words, rhetoric into reality and action.”

Later in Fox’s coverage of the inauguration, Wallace was heard questioning his colleague Brit Hume’s statement that the United States’ COVID-19 situation was improving with the vaccine.

“Really?” Wallace questioned on a hot mic. “100,000 people died.”

Fox News’ Brit Hume says that the covid situation is getting better with the vaccine. Chris Wallace on a hot mic “Really? 100,000 people died…” pic.twitter.com/zvUrjNdUiO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 20, 2021

Wallace previously received criticism across the political spectrum after he moderated the first presidential debate, constantly interrupting President Donald Trump and failing to complete proper time management on the stage.

