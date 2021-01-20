https://www.dailywire.com/news/gilmore-girls-actor-says-he-wasnt-at-capitol-riot-after-rumors-circulate

Shortly after the Capitol riot on January 6, rumors apparently circulated that former “Gilmore Girls’ actor David Sutcliffe, one of the few non-left-leaning actors in Hollywood, participated in the mob.

Sutcliffe on Sunday was the one to claim existence of the rumors, saying on Twitter that he was not one of the people who “stormed the capital [sic].” Sutcliffe made the comment while quote-tweeting a video of someone who did enter the Capitol and filmed himself smoking weed inside. Sutcliffe added that he “would have been proud to share a smoke with this great Patriot!”

There are rumors circulating that I “stormed the capital.” 🤔 Not true – though I would have been proud to share a smoke with this great Patriot! https://t.co/SOG70tYIt0 — David Sutcliffe (@SutcliffeDavid) January 16, 2021

It was not clear to many, it seems, that Sutcliffe was joking, causing numerous responses that opened up the old debates over whether his “Gilmore Girls” character Christopher was good enough for main character Lorelai. Things were a little vicious.

One random account asked if it was possible Sutcliffe was kidding about the whole thing, a tweet the actor quoted and added the words “I feel seen.” On Tuesday, Sutcliffe tweeted that his “only regret is misspelling Capitol.”

Sutcliffe isn’t as outspoke about his political beliefs as some actors on the Right or the Left, but he does appear less liberal than most, retweeting others who have been critical of current Leftist priorities like critical race theory and demonizing people for their political beliefs.

Sutcliffe is not as outspoken as, say, former “Hercules” actor Kevin Sorbo, who has publicly supported former President Donald Trump and mocked coronavirus restrictions in California and Pennsylvania. Sorbo in November responded to a new curfew put in place by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), saying “I almost got Covid back in august, thankfully I made it back to my house at 9:58 PM, right before the 10 PM curfew.”

“If the first lockdown worked, why do we need a second one? If the first lockdown didn’t work, why would we do a second one? Just asking,” the actor added later. Sorbo also questioned Pennsylvania’s mask mandate.

“So in Pennsylvania you have to wear a mask inside your own home. How exactly will they enforce that? I smell the stench of an overreaching government,” he said.

Most conservatives in Hollywood try to stay out of politics to avoid discrimination by the uber Left-leaning industry. Patricia Heaton, an openly conservative and religious actress, has said she had been denied parts for her political beliefs. In 2017, actress Julienne Davis, who had a small role in “Eyes Wide Shut,” wrote an op-ed for Fox News where she “came out” as a conservative:

An acquaintance had asked me to write for a right-of-center political magazine. I realized I would be outing myself by doing it, but I ended up writing a few dozen articles with a right-leaning libertarian slant that were well received. Sadly, the magazine closed and I was faced with two options. Option 1: I could start apologizing to all my Hollywood liberal friends and associates who’d been shocked by my writing and tell them: “I didn’t really mean it … it was a paid gig and I was simply doing it for the work.” Option 2: I could have the courage of my convictions and continue down the conservative path.

