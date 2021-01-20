https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/20/good-news-the-contact-form-for-the-white-house-now-asks-for-your-pronouns/

The Biden administration complained that it didn’t get much help from President Trump during the transition period, but whoever’s running the government’s websites and social media accounts now is certainly on the ball. As Twitchy reported, the U.S. Ambassador to Israel briefly became the U.S. Ambassador to Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza Wednesday before the title was changed back without explanation.

People are poking around the White House website now, and GLAAD was happy to see that the contact form for the White House now asks for your pronouns, although they don’t get into “zhe” territory: You can pick she, he, they, “other,” or go without one.

The @WhiteHouse website contact form now asks for your pronouns. pic.twitter.com/W5S36efo1d — GLAAD (@glaad) January 20, 2021

Plus, probably as a courtesy to first lady Jill Biden, you can pick the prefix “Dr.,” or if you’re really on the cutting edge, “Mx.”

prefixes too! pic.twitter.com/RORqpbdf66 — Hana RN (they/them/theirs) is social distancing (@low_hana) January 20, 2021

Great! No one asked for this! — Senate Majority Leader Jose (@aix14ae) January 20, 2021

No one asked for it, but they’re thrilled to death to have it. Well, most people in the comments are.

You would think they would have more options. Their bigotry is showing. — The_Metrologist A High IQ Heavyweight (@the_metrologist) January 20, 2021

To be honest, he’s right: What better way to “otherize” someone than to make them select “Other”? Just make it a text box and let everyone enter whatever they want.

I identify as a toaster. Where is my option 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Laurie (@laurienappo) January 20, 2021

LMAO. But still no tractor/tractors/tractself 🙁 smh — Okweda Tiombe (@SuppleWrist) January 20, 2021

They are missing my preferred pronoun. Darth or Sith Lord. — Cincy Browncoat not from this universe (@cincy_browncoat) January 20, 2021

That would be on the ‘Other (specify)’ area. Hope your light sabre skills are up to scratch — StuartTurnbull (@stuartcturnbull) January 20, 2021

Pretty non-inclusive of them to not offer “Thee/Thou” — Travis Bates (@TravisBates94) January 20, 2021

I called someone’s dog an it and that made them mad. — Tom (@hungdingdong) January 20, 2021

🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 — Chump fan (@ChumpFan) January 20, 2021

Yay! World peace is attainable now! — Jahaziel Garcia (@Jahazielgarcia) January 20, 2021

Nice to know we no longer have to “trust the science” — Justin Haddon (@mynamei83139707) January 20, 2021

The administration that values objectively verifiable facts has begun! https://t.co/7qiDEAJolH — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 20, 2021

I’ll keep my pronouns to myself but I’d be glad to share a few verbs with them. — Jeff Lemucchi (@Jefflemucchi) January 20, 2021

They need to add a “WTF” — Peter Antonell (@PeterAntonell) January 20, 2021

This is gonna be fun — Ken Watson (@Killawatts11) January 20, 2021

At least it’s better than Facebook’s 20+ options. — Eric Hovland (@EricJHovland) January 20, 2021

So WOKE… So COURAGEOUS 😂 — Alex Guerrero (@AG8211) January 20, 2021

the fact that “they” and “other” are last on the list is really problematic. — mpp75214 (@mpp75214) January 20, 2021

You should let them know via the contact form.

When did pronouns become such a big deal?? — drew (@drew11v) January 20, 2021

You have to ask? It was 2018 when the powers that be introduced International Pronouns Day.

Related:

If you think you don’t need to put your preferred pronouns in your bio, that’s transphobia https://t.co/anxwHvGYGk — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 23, 2019

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

