GRAHAM ON HANNITY: ‘The Day of Reckoning is Here’

posted by Hannity Staff – 12.09.19

Senator Lindsey Graham stopped-by ‘Hannity’ Friday night to weigh-in on the Inspector General’s impending report on FISA abuse; telling Americans the “day of reckoning” is finally here.

“There were multiple warnings given to the FBI and the DOJ… If any of that dossier was used, wouldn’t that be fraud on the court?” asked Hannity.

“The Day of Reckoning is here. I haven’t been briefed about the details, but I believe it shows the system is completely off the rails. You really have to hate Trump to not be upset by what the Department of Justice and FBI did,” he added.

