GRAHAM ON HANNITY: ‘The Day of Reckoning is Here’
posted by Hannity Staff – 12.09.19
Senator Lindsey Graham stopped-by ‘Hannity’ Friday night to weigh-in on the Inspector General’s impending report on FISA abuse; telling Americans the “day of reckoning” is finally here.
“There were multiple warnings given to the FBI and the DOJ… If any of that dossier was used, wouldn’t that be fraud on the court?” asked Hannity.
“The Day of Reckoning is here. I haven’t been briefed about the details, but I believe it shows the system is completely off the rails. You really have to hate Trump to not be upset by what the Department of Justice and FBI did,” he added.
GRAHAM ON HANNITY: America Today is Far ‘Safer Than Two Years Ago’
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.06.19
Sen. Lindsey Graham stopped by ‘Hannity’ Tuesday night to comment on the President’s State of the Union address; saying Trump’s policies have made America far “safer today than we were two years ago.”
“Unlike Obama, he’ll adjust his policies where it makes sense. He’s unleashed the military on our enemies, he’s gotten out of a bad deal and replaced it with a better deal. We’re more respected, we’re safer today than we were two years ago,” said Sen. Graham.
“He took everything Obama did to suppress economic growth and replaced it with pro-growth policies… Everything Obama did, this guy’s doing the opposite and it’s working,” he added.
