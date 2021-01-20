https://bigleaguepolitics.com/grassroots-leaders-send-final-warning-to-gop-establishment-rejecting-trump-means-death-of-republican-party/

As the Republican Party establishment contemplates rejecting President Trump after he leaves office, the conservative grassroots are issuing a final warning that this decision means political suicide.

Texas conservative activists Maria Espinoza and Tim Lyng, who each co-founded The Remembrance Project in 2009 to bring attention to victims of illegal immigrant crime, penned a letter about the state of the GOP. They provided a copy of the letter to Big League Politics.

“The massive election fraud perpetrated to unseat our president was nothing less than a coup d’etat. Clearly, while Trump took the hit, this was an attack against all who dare challenge the establishment, and dare support an America First agenda that threatens both Democrat and Republican Chinese Communist Party-owned politicians. And there are many,” Espinoza and Lyng wrote in their scathing letter.

Latest: Portland ANTIFA Runs Wild as Biden Inaugurated – Attacking Oregon Democratic Party HQ!

They called out former Bush chief of staff Karl Rove, former House speaker Paul Ryan, the Lincoln Project’s “notorious alleged homosexual predator” John Weaver, and other establishment Republicans for working to turn the dial back on Trump’s MAGA revolution in the Republican Party. Espinoza and Lyng hope that a truly America First party to rises to displace the GOP.

take our poll – story continues below

Completing this poll grants you access to Big League Politics updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to this site’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“An America First Party, led by Trump, would be the political springboard to reignite true American passion for all who value their God-given freedoms, who realize they have been sold-out to the Communist Chinese; and who recognize that now’s the time to hold onto the greatest country in the world and placing all that is “America” first,” they wrote in the letter.

“In the America First Party, there is no room for squishy establishment-types. Without exception, there will be no equal opportunity for traitors to the Constitution. They will be banned from entry, forever,” Espinoza and Lyng added.

The vision outlined by Espinoza and Lyng for a truly America First political party may come to fruition if the GOP establishment keeps attacking President Trump. They mentioned in their letter that Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) recently spoke of the inevitability of a third party if GOP senators convict Trump. Espinoza and Lyng believe that the GOP’s destruction is inevitable at this point.

Big League Politics has reported about how rank-and-file Republican constituents stand firmly with Trump over Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and other RINOs:

Recent polling indicates that the overwhelming majority of Republicans side with President Donald Trump over Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in their struggle over the future of the GOP. McConnell has used last week’s violence in the Capitol to agitate against Trump, even flirting with the idea of impeaching the president. Ten Congressional Republicans joined the Democrats to impeach Trump for a second time on Wednesday. However, McConnell’s feud with Trump comes at the peril of his career prospects. Republicans side with Trump, believing that Trump is right in his complaints about corruption. An Axios-Ipsos poll shows that a firm majority of Republicans believe Trump was just to oppose election fraud, that he bares no responsibility in what happened at the U.S. Capitol, and they hope he runs again for the presidency in 2024. Additionally, the results of the poll show a divide that has formed within the GOP. 56 percent of respondents consider themselves “traditional Republicans” while 36 percent of respondents consider themselves “Trump Republicans.” There is likely considerable overlap between the two groups as well, which should scare the likes of McConnell and his special interest masters. The findings show that the “Trump Republicans” are on board with their president like never before and will be the most formidable anti-establishment constituency in GOP history.

If the GOP establishment does not retreat now and recognize that President Trump is the banner Republican moving forward, the party may die a well-deserved death. If Espinoza and Lyng are correct in their analysis, this could be the best news for the grassroots moving forward.

Show Comments ▼

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

