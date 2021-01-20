https://www.theblaze.com/news/gunman-caught-on-camera-firing-into-home-amid-break-in-attempt-but-homeowner-has-a-gun-too-and-wins-shootout

A California homeowner’s surveillance video cameras outside his residence underscore the stark truth: One never knows when a gun will come in handy.

What are the details?

One of the video cameras next to the front door of the Hesperia home showed a man approaching the door and then repeatedly kicking it. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said it all commenced around 3:30 a.m. Monday, KTTV-TV reported.

The homeowner told the station he and his wife woke up to the pounding — and also heard the man demanding to be let in.

“I run to the front door to see who it is,” the homeowner later told KTTV, “and then I see him … and he’s trying to kick the door in, demanding to come in, and then I see him pull out a gun.”

The homeowner told the station at that point he retreated, got his own gun, put his wife and child in a closet, and then went back to the front door, where he said he saw the man “aiming” his gun at the door.

Then a 45-second shootout commenced, the homeowner told KTTV, with shots being fired by both individuals on either side of the front door.

Soon the man gave up, got back into his vehicle, and then drove away, the homeowner added to the station.

The homeowner said in another portion of KTTV’s video that it appeared the man also shot at another neighbor’s house amid his getaway.

What happened next?

No one was injured, KTTV reported, and authorities arrived about five minutes after the shootout and eventually tracked down and arrested 39-year-old Erick Contreras.

Turns out Contreras is a neighbor who lives only a few doors from the homeowner, KABC-TV reported, adding that the homeowner said he didn’t know the gunman or have any previous interaction with him.

The homeowner’s residence was left with bullet holes in the walls and doors, KABC noted.

The homeowner was armed with a 9mm gun, the station reported and said based on the bullet casings, it appeared the intruder had a .22.

Contreras was charged with attempted murder, shooting in an inhabited dwelling, armed robbery, felon in possession of ammunition, and felon in possession of a firearm, KTTV said.

