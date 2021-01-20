https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/harris-move-official-vice-presidents-residence-delays-maintenance-repairs?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Kamala Harris’ move into the official vice president’s residence on the Naval Observatory’s grounds in Washington, D.C., will be delayed for routine repairs and maintenance work.

The vice president’s office told Politico on Wednesday evening, as Inauguration Day events were ending, that the traditional vice presidential residence, at One Observatory Circle, a few miles north of the White House, needs new chimney liners and other routine maintenance.

The White House has yet to publicly comment. Whether Harris and her family will temporarily stay in a home she occupied as a senator is unclear. Where the vice president will stay will likely pose security issues.

Prior to taking residence in the home after Inauguration Day in 2017, then-Vice President Mike Pence stayed in a home in the residential community of Chevy Chase. Concrete barriers were put outside the home, which was guarded by police and Secret Service. Hundreds of protesters held several demonstrations outside of the home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

