There were few people more loyal to President Trump than Ambassador to Germany and Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, and few who worked harder for Trump’s re-election. Joe Biden is president now, and we’re not certain — are we all supposed to append #Resist and #NotMyPresident hashtags to every tweet? Christ must be working harder in Grenell’s heart this Inauguration Day than it is in ours because Grenell is calling for conservatives not to do to the Biden administration what liberals did to the Trump administration for four years.

We must congratulate the new American President @JoeBiden because we love America. We want him to succeed in making our great country stronger. And we must not do what the other side did to us for 4 years – gratuitously & recklessly be against everything he does. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 20, 2021

Grenell is an easy sell for higher office, but wanting Biden to succeed in making our great country “stronger?” The people who voted for Biden complained that Trump had lifted “America First” from the Nazis — we’re not sure which of Biden’s policies is supposed to make America stronger, but we’ll follow Grenell’s lead and congratulate Biden and wish him the best … or not.

Nope sorry I disagree 💯 — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) January 20, 2021

Can’t do it. Won’t do it. — TC (@Dawgfan) January 20, 2021

I don’t see how Leftism, in any form, can make our country stronger, so no. — verytari (@verytari) January 20, 2021

I hope Biden fails. — President Elect Deetz (@tahDeetz) January 20, 2021

Have you gone insane? Serious replies only. — 🍌🍌🍌VACUOUS CIPHER🍌🍌🍌 (@THE_DAILY_BLEAT) January 20, 2021

No, we must not — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) January 20, 2021

I disagree. IMPEACH FAUTY-SIX

IMPEACH FAUTY-SIX “And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.” — RisingBuck (@RisingBuck) January 20, 2021

Yup, healing and unity is one way street all right… — Hein (@HeinNoordewind) January 20, 2021

I will judge him by his actions, and I expect his actions to be as horrendous as they have been in the past. If he surprises and is actually pro America I will be ecstatic but he has given us no indication that will be the case. — Mike “His/Majesty” Tapas (@MikeTapas) January 20, 2021

First time I’ve disagreed with you, Richard. I won’t support any instrument of the radical left and their goal to transform this country into what they want it to be. — DucDave (@DucDaveAl) January 20, 2021

Is there something that he is going to do that I can be for? If so I haven’t heard it yet. — Laura 🇺🇸🦅 (@LorieBama) January 20, 2021

That’s a hard no from me. Hope they get everything they dished out for the last four years. — mdubb (@MaryWest137) January 20, 2021

True, but go along to get along is over. — Jeff Kuerzi (@jeff_kuerzi) January 20, 2021

Get real. — j4lyn (@J4LYN) January 20, 2021

Good luck with this — hunter stewart (@highlander37) January 20, 2021

It sounds to us that he is planning to actively work against the American people with executive orders from Day One. We cannot and must not stand silent as he does so. — Concord MA GOP (@ConcordGOP) January 20, 2021

Then we’ll get the same results — Dave Tait (@Crimson_Tater) January 20, 2021

Big NO — Seacoast (@sahel82493901) January 20, 2021

Let me think about that — Jeff Essmann (@EssmannJeff) January 20, 2021

I would congratulate someone who wanted to make our country stronger and disagreed about how to do so. But not someone who wants to make our country weaker. — Dirk Hemil (@Dirk_Hemil) January 20, 2021

I think most would like to see a de-escalation of hostilities from the successful side first, as is traditional. Once they bury the hatchet then individual moves can be considered on their merit. As of now they seem to prefer burying the hatchet in their opposition. — Doctor Who? (@GiacomoJoust) January 20, 2021

We must do what the other side did to us for four years…because we love America. — TennLaw (@law_tenn) January 20, 2021

That attitude is exactly why the GOP is losing. — Chad Viniard (@chad_viniard) January 20, 2021

But they were successful with it — JaneBond (@m5m5k73) January 20, 2021

Largely because they had the full backing of the mainstream media as well as the social media platforms.

I agree with you but hold little hope based on his first executive actions. I fear the far left had won. — Chris B. (@wchrisb57) January 20, 2021

Nothing he does will be for the good of the country. — Dan Floyd (@westpatravel) January 20, 2021

Sorry, not in agreement with this at all. — GrandmamaBear (@GMama_Bear) January 20, 2021

Yet, the “other side” always wins. We let them with this type of complacency. — Swiss Rabbit (@RabbitSwiss) January 20, 2021

“When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time, they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it–always.”

-Mahatma Gandhi One does not congratulate evil — AnamCara 3.0 (@AnamCar32509647) January 20, 2021

I LIKE YOU RICHARD BUT NO!FULL STOP! — PRESIDENT ELECT JOSE (@JOSECOWBOYS17) January 20, 2021

We will never, ever, get tired of that GIF.

Hard pass. — U.S.A, wholly owned subsidiary of CCP (@Killmaven) January 20, 2021

Oh hell no. — Maude Adams (@MaudeAd45647600) January 20, 2021

100% agree – although his early 100 day announcements have been about as irreversibly damaging as anything I’ve heard any President make. Can only pray he’s talking out of both sides of his mouth to appease the impossible to appease progressive base. — Politically Atheist (@boardride23) January 20, 2021

You got the first part right. The second part was unnecessary if you want me to believe you are genuine. — virginia burke (@giaburke) January 20, 2021

I’ll give Biden credit for anything good he does for the country. Of course, his last 50 years don’t do a lot to inspire much hope for that. — Damon Parker (@DamonParker1) January 20, 2021

This country won’t be around in four years my friend. — Heath Haley (@heath_haley) January 20, 2021

I disagree 100%, respectfully — 25ToMike (@MTS12519) January 20, 2021

Wow, we really had to dig to find anyone in agreement.

So beautifully said .. thank you ♥ — Jean (@MissJeanAlexa) January 20, 2021

