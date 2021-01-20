https://www.dailysignal.com/2021/01/19/here-are-the-244-people-who-will-be-honored-in-the-garden-of-american-heroes/

Citing the recent toppling of statues of historical figures, President Donald Trump has announced the names of the 244 people who will be honored in what he calls the “National Garden of American Heroes.”

“The heroes of 1776 have been desecrated, with statues of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Benjamin Franklin vandalized and toppled,” Trump states in the executive order, adding: “The National Garden is America’s answer to this reckless attempt to erase our heroes, values, and entire way of life.”

“When the forces of anti-Americanism have sought to burn, tear down, and destroy, patriots have built, rebuilt, and lifted up,” Trump writes in the order. “That is our history. America responded to the razing of the White House by building it back in the same place with unbroken resolve, to the murders of Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King, Jr., with a national temple and the Stone of Hope, and to the terrorism of 9/11 with a new Freedom Tower.”

“In keeping with this tradition, America is responding to the tragic toppling of monuments to our founding generation and the giants of our past by commencing a new national project for their restoration, veneration, and celebration,” the president continued. 

While the location of the National Garden of American Heroes hasn’t been set yet, the garden will honor 244 people “for embodying the American spirit of daring and defiance, excellence and adventure, courage and confidence, loyalty and love,” according to the executive order, which also states, “Astounding the world by the sheer power of their example, each one of them has contributed indispensably to America’s noble history, the best chapters of which are still to come.”

According to the Monday executive order, the garden is set to be a statuary park with a task force called the Interagency Task Force for Building and Rebuilding Monuments to American Heroes in charge of planning the National Garden of American Heroes. 

Here are the 244 people Trump said he wants to be honored in the Garden of American Heroes. 

1. Ansel Adams, photographer and environmentalist 

2. John Adams, second president of the United States 

3. Samuel Adams, political philosopher and founding father 

4.  Muhammad Ali, professional boxer 

5. Luis Walter Alvarez, American experimental physicist and Nobel Prize winner 

6. Susan B. Anthony, women’s rights activist 

7. Hannah Arendt, political theorist 

8. Louis Armstrong, trumpeter 

9. Neil Armstrong, astronaut and aeronautical engineer

10. Crispus Attucks, first American colonist killed in the American Revolution

11. John James Audubon, ornithologist and artist  

12. Lauren Bacall, actress 

13. Clara Barton, nurse and founder of the American Red Cross 

14. Todd Beamer, passenger on United Airlines Flight 93 

15. Alexander Graham Bell, inventor of the telephone 

16. Roy Benavidez, Medal of Honor recipient for actions during the Vietnam War

17. Ingrid Bergman, actress

18. Irving Berlin, composer and lyricist 

19. Humphrey Bogart, actor 

20. Daniel Boone, pioneer 

21. Norman Borlaug, agronomist

22. William Bradford, governor of the Plymouth colony 

23. Herb Brooks, coach of U.S. hockey team in 1980 Olympics

24. Kobe Bryant, basketball player

25. William F. Buckley Jr., conservative publisher 

26. Sitting Bull, American Indian leader 

27. Frank Capra, film director 

28. Andrew Carnegie, philanthropist 

29. Charles Carroll, signer of the Declaration of Independence 

30. John Carroll, first bishop and archbishop in the United States 

31. George Washington Carver, scientist 

32. Johnny Cash, singer and songwriter

33. Joshua Chamberlain, former governor of Maine and recipient of Congressional Medal of Honor for actions during the Civil War

34. Whittaker Chambers, writer 

35. Johnny “Appleseed” Chapman, brought apple trees to parts of the United States 

36. Ray Charles, singer and songwriter 

37. Julia Child, cook and TV personality

38. Gordon Chung-Hoon, first Asian American flag officer 

39. William Clark, American explorer 

40. Henry Clay, seventh House speaker and the ninth secretary of state

41. Samuel Clemens (Mark Twain), author 

42. Roberto Clemente, professional baseball player 

43. Grover Cleveland, 22nd president of the United States 

44. Red Cloud, Oglala Lakota leader 

45. William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody, soldier and showman 

46. Nat King Cole, singer 

47. Samuel Colt, inventor who founded Colt’s Patent Fire-Arms Manufacturing Company

48. Christopher Columbus, explorer 

49. Calvin Coolidge, 30th president of the United States 

50. James Fenimore Cooper, American writer 

51. Davy Crockett, soldier and explorer  

52. Benjamin O. Davis Jr., Air Force general and commander of the World War II Tuskegee Airmen

53. Miles Davis, jazz trumpeter 

54. Dorothy Day, journalist and activist 

55. Joseph H. De Castro, first Hispanic-American to be awarded the Medal of Honor 

56. Emily Dickinson, poet 

57. Walt Disney, writer, film producer, voice actor, and co-founder of the Walt Disney Company 

58. William “Wild Bill” Donovan, head of the Office of Strategic Services, the precursor to the Central Intelligence Agency, during World War II

59. Jimmy Doolittle, American military general and aviation pioneer

60. Desmond Doss, Army corporal and combat medic in World War II, awarded the Bronze Star Medal 

61. Frederick Douglass, abolitionist 

62. Herbert Henry Dow, industrialist and founder of Dow Chemical 

63. Katharine Drexel, religious sister and educator 

64. Peter Drucker, educator and author 

65. Amelia Earhart, first female aviator to fly alone across the Atlantic Ocean

66. Thomas Edison, inventor 

67. Jonathan Edwards, preacher and theologian 

68. Albert Einstein, physicist 

69. Dwight D. Eisenhower, 34th president of the United States 

70. Duke Ellington, composer 

71. Ralph Waldo Emerson, writer and philosopher 

72. Medgar Evers, civil rights activist 

73. David Farragut, flag officer of the United States Navy during the American Civil War 

74. The Marquis de La Fayette, French aristocrat and military officer who commanded American troops in Siege of Yorktown

75. Mary Fields, first African American female mail carrier 

76. Henry Ford, founder of the Ford Motor Company

77. George Fox, founder of the Quakers 

78. Aretha Franklin, singer and songwriter 

79. Benjamin Franklin, Founding Father 

80. Milton Friedman, economist and 1976 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences recipient

81. Robert Frost, poet 

82. Gabby Gabreski, military pilot who fought in World War II and the Korean War

83. Bernardo de Gálvez, Spanish military leader who aided Americans during the Revolution

84. Lou Gehrig, professional baseball first baseman 

85. Theodor Seuss Geisel, author and cartoonist 

86. Cass Gilbert, American architect

87. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, justice of the Supreme Court  

88. John Glenn, astronaut and former United States senator 

89. Barry Goldwater, former United States senator 

90. Samuel Gompers, leader in American labor movement 

91. Alexander Goode, rabbi and United States Army lieutenant

92. Carl Gorman, artist 

93. Billy Graham, evangelist 

94. Ulysses S. Grant, 18th president of the United States 

95. Nellie Gray, founder of the March for Life 

96. Nathanael Greene, major general of the Continental Army in the American Revolutionary War

97. Woody Guthrie, singer and songwriter 

98. Nathan Hale, soldier and spy for the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War

99. William Frederick “Bull” Halsey Jr., fleet admiral in the United States Navy during World War II. 

100. Alexander Hamilton, Founding Father

101. Ira Hayes, United States Marine during World War II

102. Hans Christian Heg, journalist and anti-slavery activist 

103. Ernest Hemingway, novelist and journalist 

104. Patrick Henry, Founding Father 

105. Charlton Heston, actor 

106. Alfred Hitchcock, movie director

107. Billie Holiday, jazz singer 

108: Bob Hope, comedian 

109. Johns Hopkins, entrepreneur and investor 

110. Grace Hopper, American computer scientist and United States Navy rear admiral

111. Sam Houston, former United States senator 

112. Whitney Houston, singer and actress 

113. Julia Ward Howe, poet 

114. Edwin Hubble, astronomer 

115. Daniel Inouye, former United States senator 

116. Andrew Jackson, seventh president of the United States 

 117. Robert H. Jackson, Supreme Court justice 

118. Mary Jackson, engineer for NASA

119. John Jay, Founding Father, second governor of New York, and the first chief justice of the United States.

120. Thomas Jefferson, third president of the United States 

121. Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple 

122. Katherine Johnson, mathematician for NASA

123. Barbara Jordan, lawyer and civil rights activist 

124. Chief Joseph, Native American tribe leader 

125. Elia Kazan, film director 

126. Helen Keller, author and disability rights advocate 

127. John F. Kennedy, 35th president of the United States 

128. Francis Scott Key, lawyer who wrote “The Star-Spangled Banner”

129. Coretta Scott King, civil rights activist, author, and wife of Martin Luther King Jr.

130. Martin Luther King Jr., civil rights leader

131. Russell Kirk, conservative historian 

132. Jeane Kirkpatrick, first American woman to serve as ambassador to the United Nations

133. Henry Knox, former United States secretary of war 

134. Tadeusz Kosciuszko, military engineer 

135. Harper Lee, author 

136. Pierre Charles L’Enfant, American-French engineer 

137. Meriwether Lewis, American explorer 

138. Abraham Lincoln, 16th president of the United States 

139. Vince Lombardi, football coach 

140. Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, poet 

141. Clare Boothe Luce, conservative leader and member of Congress 

142. Douglas MacArthur, American general SECOND 139

143. Dolley Madison, former first lady and wife of President James Madison 

144. James Madison, fourth president of the United States

145. George Marshall, former United States secretary of state 

146. Thurgood Marshall, justice of the Supreme Court 

147. William Mayo, physician and one of the founders of the Mayo Clinic

148. Christa McAuliffe, teacher and astronaut who was killed in the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster

149. William McKinley, 25th president of the United States 

150. Louise McManus, first nurse to earn a doctorate 

151. Herman Melville, novelist 

152. Thomas Merton, Trappist monk 

153. George P. Mitchell, businessman, real estate developer, and philanthropist from Texas

154. Maria Mitchell, astronomer 

155. William “Billy” Mitchell, army general who is honored as the father of the United States Air Force 

156. Samuel Morse, telegraph inventor 

157. Lucretia Mott, abolitionist 

158. John Muir, known as the father of the national parks

159. Audie Murphy, actor and soldier 

160. Edward Murrow, broadcast journalist and war correspondent 

161. John Neumann, fourth bishop of Philadelphia

162. Annie Oakley, sharpshooter 

163. Jesse Owens, track and field athlete and four-time gold medalist in the 1936 Olympics

164. Rosa Parks, civil rights activist

165. George S. Patton Jr., United States Army general  

166. Charles Willson Peale, artist 

167. William Penn, founder of the English North American colony, the Province of Pennsylvania

168. Oliver Hazard Perry, naval commander 

169. John J. Pershing, commander of the American Expeditionary Forces in World War I

170. Edgar Allan Poe, writer and poet 

171. Clark Poling, United States Army lieutenant and chaplain who gave up his life jacket to another and drowned during World War II

172. John Russell Pope, architect 

173. Elvis Presley, singer and songwriter 

174. Jeannette Rankin, women’s rights activist and politician 

175. Ronald Reagan, 40th president of the United States 

176. Walter Reed, Army physician 

177. William Rehnquist, Supreme Court justice 

178. Paul Revere, American Revolution patriot 

179. Henry Hobson Richardson, architect 

180. Hyman Rickover, U.S. Navy admiral 

181. Sally Ride, astronaut and physicist

182. Matthew Ridgway, 19th chief of staff of the United States Army

183. Jackie Robinson, first African American to play in Major League Baseball

184. Norman Rockwell, painter 

185. Caesar Rodney, Founding Father and former governor of Delaware 

186. Eleanor Roosevelt, former first lady and activist 

187. Franklin D. Roosevelt, 32nd president of the United States

188. Theodore Roosevelt, 26th president of the United States

189. Betsy Ross, upholsterer who reportedly created the Betsy Ross flag

190. Babe Ruth, professional baseball player 

191. Sacagawea, who assisted in Lewis and Clark expedition 

192. Jonas Salk, virologist 

193. John Singer Sargent, artist 

194. Antonin Scalia, Supreme Court justice 

195. Norman Schwarzkopf, United States Army general 

196. Junípero Serra, priest and evangelist 

197. Elizabeth Ann Seton, first citizen born in the United States to be given the title of “Saint”

198. Robert Gould Shaw, officer in the Civil War 

199. Fulton Sheen, bishop and theologian 

200. Alan Shepard, astronaut 

201. Frank Sinatra, singer 

202. Margaret Chase Smith, former senator 

203. Bessie Smith, American blues singer

204. Elizabeth Cady Stanton, author and women’s rights activist 

205. Jimmy Stewart, actor and military officer 

206. Harriet Beecher Stowe, author and abolitionist 

207. Gilbert Stuart, painter 

208. Anne Sullivan, teacher and companion of Helen Keller 

209. William Howard Taft, 27th president of the United States 

210. Maria Tallchief, ballerina 

211. Maxwell Taylor, United States Army officer 

212. Tecumseh, Indian leader 

213. Kateri Tekakwitha, Native American saint 

214. Shirley Temple, actress 

215. Nikola Tesla, inventor 

216. Jefferson Thomas, one of the first black students to attend Little Rock Central High School 

217. Henry David Thoreau, poet and philosopher 

218. Jim Thorpe, Olympic gold medal winner

219. Augustus Tolton, first Roman Catholic priest in the United States 

220. Alex Trebek, game show host 

221. Harry S. Truman, 33rd president of the United States 

222. Sojourner Truth, former slave and abolition activist 

223. Harriet Tubman, abolitionist 

224. Dorothy Vaughan, mathematician for NASA

225. C. T. Vivian, minister 

226. John von Neumann, mathematician 

227. Thomas Ustick Walter, architect 

228. Sam Walton, businessman

229. Booker T. Washington, educator and author 

230. George Washington, first president of the United States 

231. John Washington, actor 

232. John Wayne, actor 

233. Ida B. Wells-Barnett, journalist  

234. Phillis Wheatley, poet 

235. Walt Whitman, journalist, essayist, and poet 

236. Laura Ingalls Wilder, writer 

237. Roger Williams, Puritan minister and author, founder of Providence Plantations

238. John Winthrop, lawyer

239. Frank Lloyd Wright, architect 

240. Orville Wright, aircraft inventor

241. Wilbur Wright, aircraft inventor

242. Alvin C. York, soldier 

243. Cy Young, baseball player 

244. Lorenzo de Zavala, physician and politician 

