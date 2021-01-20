https://www.dailysignal.com/2021/01/19/here-are-the-244-people-who-will-be-honored-in-the-garden-of-american-heroes/

Citing the recent toppling of statues of historical figures, President Donald Trump has announced the names of the 244 people who will be honored in what he calls the “National Garden of American Heroes.”

“The heroes of 1776 have been desecrated, with statues of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Benjamin Franklin vandalized and toppled,” Trump states in the executive order, adding: “The National Garden is America’s answer to this reckless attempt to erase our heroes, values, and entire way of life.”

“When the forces of anti-Americanism have sought to burn, tear down, and destroy, patriots have built, rebuilt, and lifted up,” Trump writes in the order. “That is our history. America responded to the razing of the White House by building it back in the same place with unbroken resolve, to the murders of Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King, Jr., with a national temple and the Stone of Hope, and to the terrorism of 9/11 with a new Freedom Tower.”

“In keeping with this tradition, America is responding to the tragic toppling of monuments to our founding generation and the giants of our past by commencing a new national project for their restoration, veneration, and celebration,” the president continued.

While the location of the National Garden of American Heroes hasn’t been set yet, the garden will honor 244 people “for embodying the American spirit of daring and defiance, excellence and adventure, courage and confidence, loyalty and love,” according to the executive order, which also states, “Astounding the world by the sheer power of their example, each one of them has contributed indispensably to America’s noble history, the best chapters of which are still to come.”

According to the Monday executive order, the garden is set to be a statuary park with a task force called the Interagency Task Force for Building and Rebuilding Monuments to American Heroes in charge of planning the National Garden of American Heroes.

Here are the 244 people Trump said he wants to be honored in the Garden of American Heroes.

1. Ansel Adams, photographer and environmentalist

2. John Adams, second president of the United States

3. Samuel Adams, political philosopher and founding father

4. Muhammad Ali, professional boxer

5. Luis Walter Alvarez, American experimental physicist and Nobel Prize winner

6. Susan B. Anthony, women’s rights activist

7. Hannah Arendt, political theorist

8. Louis Armstrong, trumpeter

9. Neil Armstrong, astronaut and aeronautical engineer

10. Crispus Attucks, first American colonist killed in the American Revolution

11. John James Audubon, ornithologist and artist

12. Lauren Bacall, actress

13. Clara Barton, nurse and founder of the American Red Cross

14. Todd Beamer, passenger on United Airlines Flight 93

15. Alexander Graham Bell, inventor of the telephone

16. Roy Benavidez, Medal of Honor recipient for actions during the Vietnam War

17. Ingrid Bergman, actress

18. Irving Berlin, composer and lyricist

19. Humphrey Bogart, actor

20. Daniel Boone, pioneer

21. Norman Borlaug, agronomist

22. William Bradford, governor of the Plymouth colony

23. Herb Brooks, coach of U.S. hockey team in 1980 Olympics

24. Kobe Bryant, basketball player

25. William F. Buckley Jr., conservative publisher

26. Sitting Bull, American Indian leader

27. Frank Capra, film director

28. Andrew Carnegie, philanthropist

29. Charles Carroll, signer of the Declaration of Independence

30. John Carroll, first bishop and archbishop in the United States

31. George Washington Carver, scientist

32. Johnny Cash, singer and songwriter

33. Joshua Chamberlain, former governor of Maine and recipient of Congressional Medal of Honor for actions during the Civil War

34. Whittaker Chambers, writer

35. Johnny “Appleseed” Chapman, brought apple trees to parts of the United States

36. Ray Charles, singer and songwriter

37. Julia Child, cook and TV personality

38. Gordon Chung-Hoon, first Asian American flag officer

39. William Clark, American explorer

40. Henry Clay, seventh House speaker and the ninth secretary of state

41. Samuel Clemens (Mark Twain), author

42. Roberto Clemente, professional baseball player

43. Grover Cleveland, 22nd president of the United States

44. Red Cloud, Oglala Lakota leader

45. William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody, soldier and showman

46. Nat King Cole, singer

47. Samuel Colt, inventor who founded Colt’s Patent Fire-Arms Manufacturing Company

48. Christopher Columbus, explorer

49. Calvin Coolidge, 30th president of the United States

50. James Fenimore Cooper, American writer

51. Davy Crockett, soldier and explorer

52. Benjamin O. Davis Jr., Air Force general and commander of the World War II Tuskegee Airmen

53. Miles Davis, jazz trumpeter

54. Dorothy Day, journalist and activist

55. Joseph H. De Castro, first Hispanic-American to be awarded the Medal of Honor

56. Emily Dickinson, poet

57. Walt Disney, writer, film producer, voice actor, and co-founder of the Walt Disney Company

58. William “Wild Bill” Donovan, head of the Office of Strategic Services, the precursor to the Central Intelligence Agency, during World War II

59. Jimmy Doolittle, American military general and aviation pioneer

60. Desmond Doss, Army corporal and combat medic in World War II, awarded the Bronze Star Medal

61. Frederick Douglass, abolitionist

62. Herbert Henry Dow, industrialist and founder of Dow Chemical

63. Katharine Drexel, religious sister and educator

64. Peter Drucker, educator and author

65. Amelia Earhart, first female aviator to fly alone across the Atlantic Ocean

66. Thomas Edison, inventor

67. Jonathan Edwards, preacher and theologian

68. Albert Einstein, physicist

69. Dwight D. Eisenhower, 34th president of the United States

70. Duke Ellington, composer

71. Ralph Waldo Emerson, writer and philosopher

72. Medgar Evers, civil rights activist

73. David Farragut, flag officer of the United States Navy during the American Civil War

74. The Marquis de La Fayette, French aristocrat and military officer who commanded American troops in Siege of Yorktown

75. Mary Fields, first African American female mail carrier

76. Henry Ford, founder of the Ford Motor Company

77. George Fox, founder of the Quakers

78. Aretha Franklin, singer and songwriter

79. Benjamin Franklin, Founding Father

80. Milton Friedman, economist and 1976 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences recipient

81. Robert Frost, poet

82. Gabby Gabreski, military pilot who fought in World War II and the Korean War

83. Bernardo de Gálvez, Spanish military leader who aided Americans during the Revolution

84. Lou Gehrig, professional baseball first baseman

85. Theodor Seuss Geisel, author and cartoonist

86. Cass Gilbert, American architect

87. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, justice of the Supreme Court

88. John Glenn, astronaut and former United States senator

89. Barry Goldwater, former United States senator

90. Samuel Gompers, leader in American labor movement

91. Alexander Goode, rabbi and United States Army lieutenant

92. Carl Gorman, artist

93. Billy Graham, evangelist

94. Ulysses S. Grant, 18th president of the United States

95. Nellie Gray, founder of the March for Life

96. Nathanael Greene, major general of the Continental Army in the American Revolutionary War

97. Woody Guthrie, singer and songwriter

98. Nathan Hale, soldier and spy for the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War

99. William Frederick “Bull” Halsey Jr., fleet admiral in the United States Navy during World War II.

100. Alexander Hamilton, Founding Father

101. Ira Hayes, United States Marine during World War II

102. Hans Christian Heg, journalist and anti-slavery activist

103. Ernest Hemingway, novelist and journalist

104. Patrick Henry, Founding Father

105. Charlton Heston, actor

106. Alfred Hitchcock, movie director

107. Billie Holiday, jazz singer

108: Bob Hope, comedian

109. Johns Hopkins, entrepreneur and investor

110. Grace Hopper, American computer scientist and United States Navy rear admiral

111. Sam Houston, former United States senator

112. Whitney Houston, singer and actress

113. Julia Ward Howe, poet

114. Edwin Hubble, astronomer

115. Daniel Inouye, former United States senator

116. Andrew Jackson, seventh president of the United States

117. Robert H. Jackson, Supreme Court justice

118. Mary Jackson, engineer for NASA

119. John Jay, Founding Father, second governor of New York, and the first chief justice of the United States.

120. Thomas Jefferson, third president of the United States

121. Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple

122. Katherine Johnson, mathematician for NASA

123. Barbara Jordan, lawyer and civil rights activist

124. Chief Joseph, Native American tribe leader

125. Elia Kazan, film director

126. Helen Keller, author and disability rights advocate

127. John F. Kennedy, 35th president of the United States

128. Francis Scott Key, lawyer who wrote “The Star-Spangled Banner”

129. Coretta Scott King, civil rights activist, author, and wife of Martin Luther King Jr.

130. Martin Luther King Jr., civil rights leader

131. Russell Kirk, conservative historian

132. Jeane Kirkpatrick, first American woman to serve as ambassador to the United Nations

133. Henry Knox, former United States secretary of war

134. Tadeusz Kosciuszko, military engineer

135. Harper Lee, author

136. Pierre Charles L’Enfant, American-French engineer

137. Meriwether Lewis, American explorer

138. Abraham Lincoln, 16th president of the United States

139. Vince Lombardi, football coach

140. Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, poet

141. Clare Boothe Luce, conservative leader and member of Congress

142. Douglas MacArthur, American general SECOND 139

143. Dolley Madison, former first lady and wife of President James Madison

144. James Madison, fourth president of the United States

145. George Marshall, former United States secretary of state

146. Thurgood Marshall, justice of the Supreme Court

147. William Mayo, physician and one of the founders of the Mayo Clinic

148. Christa McAuliffe, teacher and astronaut who was killed in the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster

149. William McKinley, 25th president of the United States

150. Louise McManus, first nurse to earn a doctorate

151. Herman Melville, novelist

152. Thomas Merton, Trappist monk

153. George P. Mitchell, businessman, real estate developer, and philanthropist from Texas

154. Maria Mitchell, astronomer

155. William “Billy” Mitchell, army general who is honored as the father of the United States Air Force

156. Samuel Morse, telegraph inventor

157. Lucretia Mott, abolitionist

158. John Muir, known as the father of the national parks

159. Audie Murphy, actor and soldier

160. Edward Murrow, broadcast journalist and war correspondent

161. John Neumann, fourth bishop of Philadelphia

162. Annie Oakley, sharpshooter

163. Jesse Owens, track and field athlete and four-time gold medalist in the 1936 Olympics

164. Rosa Parks, civil rights activist

165. George S. Patton Jr., United States Army general

166. Charles Willson Peale, artist

167. William Penn, founder of the English North American colony, the Province of Pennsylvania

168. Oliver Hazard Perry, naval commander

169. John J. Pershing, commander of the American Expeditionary Forces in World War I

170. Edgar Allan Poe, writer and poet

171. Clark Poling, United States Army lieutenant and chaplain who gave up his life jacket to another and drowned during World War II

172. John Russell Pope, architect

173. Elvis Presley, singer and songwriter

174. Jeannette Rankin, women’s rights activist and politician

175. Ronald Reagan, 40th president of the United States

176. Walter Reed, Army physician

177. William Rehnquist, Supreme Court justice

178. Paul Revere, American Revolution patriot

179. Henry Hobson Richardson, architect

180. Hyman Rickover, U.S. Navy admiral

181. Sally Ride, astronaut and physicist

182. Matthew Ridgway, 19th chief of staff of the United States Army

183. Jackie Robinson, first African American to play in Major League Baseball

184. Norman Rockwell, painter

185. Caesar Rodney, Founding Father and former governor of Delaware

186. Eleanor Roosevelt, former first lady and activist

187. Franklin D. Roosevelt, 32nd president of the United States

188. Theodore Roosevelt, 26th president of the United States

189. Betsy Ross, upholsterer who reportedly created the Betsy Ross flag

190. Babe Ruth, professional baseball player

191. Sacagawea, who assisted in Lewis and Clark expedition

192. Jonas Salk, virologist

193. John Singer Sargent, artist

194. Antonin Scalia, Supreme Court justice

195. Norman Schwarzkopf, United States Army general

196. Junípero Serra, priest and evangelist

197. Elizabeth Ann Seton, first citizen born in the United States to be given the title of “Saint”

198. Robert Gould Shaw, officer in the Civil War

199. Fulton Sheen, bishop and theologian

200. Alan Shepard, astronaut

201. Frank Sinatra, singer

202. Margaret Chase Smith, former senator

203. Bessie Smith, American blues singer

204. Elizabeth Cady Stanton, author and women’s rights activist

205. Jimmy Stewart, actor and military officer

206. Harriet Beecher Stowe, author and abolitionist

207. Gilbert Stuart, painter

208. Anne Sullivan, teacher and companion of Helen Keller

209. William Howard Taft, 27th president of the United States

210. Maria Tallchief, ballerina

211. Maxwell Taylor, United States Army officer

212. Tecumseh, Indian leader

213. Kateri Tekakwitha, Native American saint

214. Shirley Temple, actress

215. Nikola Tesla, inventor

216. Jefferson Thomas, one of the first black students to attend Little Rock Central High School

217. Henry David Thoreau, poet and philosopher

218. Jim Thorpe, Olympic gold medal winner

219. Augustus Tolton, first Roman Catholic priest in the United States

220. Alex Trebek, game show host

221. Harry S. Truman, 33rd president of the United States

222. Sojourner Truth, former slave and abolition activist

223. Harriet Tubman, abolitionist

224. Dorothy Vaughan, mathematician for NASA

225. C. T. Vivian, minister

226. John von Neumann, mathematician

227. Thomas Ustick Walter, architect

228. Sam Walton, businessman

229. Booker T. Washington, educator and author

230. George Washington, first president of the United States

231. John Washington, actor

232. John Wayne, actor

233. Ida B. Wells-Barnett, journalist

234. Phillis Wheatley, poet

235. Walt Whitman, journalist, essayist, and poet

236. Laura Ingalls Wilder, writer

237. Roger Williams, Puritan minister and author, founder of Providence Plantations

238. John Winthrop, lawyer

239. Frank Lloyd Wright, architect

240. Orville Wright, aircraft inventor

241. Wilbur Wright, aircraft inventor

242. Alvin C. York, soldier

243. Cy Young, baseball player

244. Lorenzo de Zavala, physician and politician

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

