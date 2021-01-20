https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/20/hey-why-did-bloomberg-news-jennifer-epstein-delete-this-tweet-about-hillary-clinton-and-kamala-harris-meaningful-fashion-choices/

Today is a truly historic day. Especially in fashion, as Bloomberg News White House reporter Jennifer Epstein noted:

Kamala Harris’ dress is so meaningful, you know? Just like Hillary Clinton’s pantsuits.

Hey, where’d it go?

Why would she want to get rid of it?

Oh well. No matter. She still managed to get some great responses before trying to flush it down the memory hole.

It’s difficult to keep up sometimes. But we must always try to progress.

We certainly have.

She’s maybe embarrassed to have tweeted it. Not embarrassed to have reported it.

Feels so good.

