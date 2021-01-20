https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/20/hillary-clintons-getting-older-which-means-its-up-to-chelsea-clinton-to-pitch-in-with-the-projection/

On the eve of Joe Biden’s inauguration, Vox’s Aaron Rupar was naturally watching Fox News:

it’s Trump’s last night in office and Sean Hannity is leading a manel talking smack about Hillary Clinton pic.twitter.com/wCbWUuvRIw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2021

We’re not sure what a “manel” is. But based on the chyron, we’re guessing that Sean Hannity may have been referring to this recent tweet from Hillary Clinton:

.@SpeakerPelosi and I agree: Congress needs to establish an investigative body like the 9/11 Commission to determine Trump’s ties to Putin so we can repair the damage to our national security and prevent a puppet from occupying the presidency ever again. pic.twitter.com/yR7LQmXm5Z — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 18, 2021

Suggesting that Donald Trump may have been on the phone with Vladimir Putin on the day of the Capitol riots is a pretty serious allegation. It’s understandable that Hannity would discuss that.

But Chelsea Clinton seems to think that Hannity’s the one who can’t let things go:

At Fox, it’s forever 2016.

Tomorrow, here in 2021, @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris will be sworn in as our next President and Vice President. My mom @HillaryClinton will be there.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/mg4VpGSrOo — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 20, 2021

For Chelsea to suggest that her mom left 2016 behind is almost as crazy as Hillary’s Russia ravings.

That’s not supposed to be a compliment, is it?

With all due respect, your mom tweeted this yesterday https://t.co/A1MqCkKbOm https://t.co/TfViIcqL6f — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) January 20, 2021

Hi. Have you looked at your mother’s twitter feed in the last 4 years? Do you know what projection means? https://t.co/JnBrS5p0bW — Jen (@CensoredJen) January 20, 2021

To be fair, it’s probably difficult to recognize projection when you’re projecting.

Sorry, Chelsea, your mom is still tweeting conspiracy theories about the 2016 election. Go talk to her. https://t.co/Uq4g6tfADw — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) January 20, 2021

