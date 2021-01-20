https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/20/hillary-clintons-getting-older-which-means-its-up-to-chelsea-clinton-to-pitch-in-with-the-projection/

On the eve of Joe Biden’s inauguration, Vox’s Aaron Rupar was naturally watching Fox News:

We’re not sure what a “manel” is. But based on the chyron, we’re guessing that Sean Hannity may have been referring to this recent tweet from Hillary Clinton:

Suggesting that Donald Trump may have been on the phone with Vladimir Putin on the day of the Capitol riots is a pretty serious allegation. It’s understandable that Hannity would discuss that.

But Chelsea Clinton seems to think that Hannity’s the one who can’t let things go:

For Chelsea to suggest that her mom left 2016 behind is almost as crazy as Hillary’s Russia ravings.

That’s not supposed to be a compliment, is it?

To be fair, it’s probably difficult to recognize projection when you’re projecting.

