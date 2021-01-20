http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rSqQK2G2ODY/

Left-wing celebrities, many of whom have spent the last four years publicly lambasting Donald Trump, gushed over President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on inauguration day, with some celebrities declaring that they are “hyperventilating” with joy because America is getting a “REAL President!”

Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldana identified Biden as her president after years of her fellow leftist actors rejecting Trump as their president, while actor Ben Stiller heaped praise on the young poet Amanda Gorman who spoke at the ceremony, describing her piece as “moving and inspiring.”

Incredible and moving and inspiring. 🙌 https://t.co/RG1FP7ZgxS — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) January 20, 2021

The West Wing and star of CBS’ Mom Allison Janney offered a big congratulations to Biden and Harris, writing, “Finally, honest and empathetic leadership!”

Congratulations to @joebiden and @kamalaHarris on becoming the 46th @potus and @vp of these United States of America!! Finally, honest and empathetic leadership!

“We the people seek a more perfect union.” pic.twitter.com/IxmH4YNvMa — Allison Janney (@AllisonBJanney) January 20, 2021

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis informed her 573,000 Twitter followers that she made the decision to “get dressed for the inauguration.”

“First time in 9 months. Thought I’d wear blue jeans to honor! Thought they would fit. Nope. I’m going to rejoin the pair of jeans calorie accord as we join back up with the Paris climate accord with @Transition46 @JoeBiden,” she said, following up with a selfie wearing pearls.

“Pearls for Kamala and all women!” she exclaimed.

Pearls for Kamala and all women! pic.twitter.com/OIbOB77ZO2 — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) January 20, 2021

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States shortly before noon, but the lead-up had progressive celebrities brimming with excitement and positivity — a remarkable shift from the vitriol many of them routinely spewed on social media against Donald Trump and his supporters over the last four years.

“What. A. DAY!! ” Mad Men actress Alison Brie exclaimed.

Anti-Trump filmmaker declared that democracy effectively exhaled after Biden was officially sworn in, with Broadway actress Bette Midler, another prominent critic of Trump, declaring that the “long national nightmare” is over.

Joseph R. Biden Jr. is the 46th President of the United States. Democracy exhales. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 20, 2021

THANK GOD!! Our long national nightmare….well, you know the rest! God bless #joeandkamala and God bless America. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 20, 2021

“How awesome!! CONGRATS PRESIDENT BIDEN!!” comedian Leslie Jones said after Biden’s status as president became official.

How awesome!! CONGRATS PRESIDENT BIDEN!! pic.twitter.com/wxZhazmU6C — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) January 20, 2021

“In tears watching this extraordinary moment for women in the U.S. and the world. Vice President @KamalaHarris,” exclaimed Oprah Winfrey.

In tears watching this extraordinary moment for women in the U.S. and the world. Vice President @KamalaHarris 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nwsokkD3cY — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 20, 2021

“People in #NYC applauding out their windows and cheering, the church on the corner is ringing its bell, cabs honking, one kid outside banging a pot with a wooden spoon! Joy! Cheers! Hope! #InagurationDay,” Coyote Ugly actress Piper Perabo said.

People in #NYC applauding out their windows and cheering, the church on the corner is ringing its bell, cabs honking, one kid outside banging a pot with a wooden spoon! Joy! Cheers! Hope! #InagurationDay — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) January 20, 2021

“A renewed America! Democracy was saved! America was saved!” John Wick actor John Leguizamo exclaimed. “Now we can be the best America we can be!”

.A renewed America! Democracy was saved! America was saved! Now we can be the best America we can be! https://t.co/b5pKdydpeJ — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) January 20, 2021

“I’m hyperventilating with joy #BidenHarrisInauguration,” “Love Song” singer Sarah Bareilles declared prior to the inauguration ceremony.

“Y’all, we’re about to get a REAL President! #AintGodGood,” comedian Wanda Sykes proclaimed.

Y’all, we’re about to get a REAL President! #AintGodGood — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) January 20, 2021

The Fury actress Daryl Hannah expressed enthusiasm with a celebratory GIF of Harris, declaring it a “brand new day” while “I Feel the Earth Move” singer Carole King shared a sketch of Biden and Harris hugging as the late Reps. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), John Lewis (D-GA ), Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg look down and smile upon them. White Chicks star Jaime King also shared celebratory depictions of Harris:

It’s a brand new day💕 pic.twitter.com/updUr0XZmz — Daryl Hannah (@dhlovelife) January 20, 2021

“The beauty of calmness and tradition is overwhelming,” said Frozen actor Josh Gad, who spent the better part of the last few years bashing Trump and his supporters.

The beauty of calmness and tradition is overwhelming. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 20, 2021

“Crying before 8:30am!!!” 2 Broke Girls star Kat Dennings said.

Crying before 8:30am!!! — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 20, 2021

“Sooooo much work to do. But TODAY I want to celebrate. And pray. And revel in our tremendous power (even against all odds) to make history happen,” Scandal actress Kerry Washington exclaimed.

Sooooo much work to do. But TODAY I want to celebrate. And pray. And revel in our tremendous power (even against all odds) to make history happen. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 20, 2021

Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander offered a virtual tune, declaring that “Happy days are here again. The skies above are clear again. So let’s sing a song of cheer again. Happy days are here again.”

“Congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. May God bless you and your work,” Alexander added.

🎵Happy days are here again.

The skies above are clear again.

So let’s sing a song of cheer again.

Happy days are here again.🎶

Congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. May God bless you and your work. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) January 20, 2021

Actress-activist Mia Farrow told her 443,000 Twitter followers that “our Democracy survived and continues” to do so, even after a “harrowing four years.”

“But we are back- and seeing what makes America great,” she added:

Our Democracy survived and continues!!! Wonderful to see all the former Presidents & VPs. ( Im sure Jimmy Carter is safely home watching & cheering). Its been a harrowing four years- but we are back- and seeing what makes America great. pic.twitter.com/cxlm5mj6E5 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 20, 2021

“They are going to share a bedroom!! Like a loving couple!! I didn’t realize the Trumps formally had separate bedrooms,” NYPD Blue actress Amy Brenneman chimed in.

They are going to share a bedroom!! Like a loving couple!! I didn’t realize the Trumps formally had separate bedrooms. https://t.co/ywyRngRf2H — Amy Brenneman (@AmyBrenneman) January 20, 2021

“Those first three words. I can’t stop crying,” One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush said, declaring it a “beautiful day.”

Those first three words. I can’t stop crying. This is a beautiful day. #InaugurationDay — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) January 20, 2021

“I can’t. Tears of joy, relief, mourning and finally, hope. Ding dong the witch is dead,” award-winning director Christine Lahti added as the day progressed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

