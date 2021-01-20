http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/dbQm2_zudRY/

Despite Joe Biden’s calls for “unity” and “healing,” his rageful friends in Hollywood are spending the day hurling insults and profanity at President Donald Trump and first lady Melania as they departed the White House en route to Mar-a-Lago where the first couple will resume their lives as private citizens.

“Good riddance!” Marvel superhero star Dave Bautista tweeted.

“Vete pa’ carajo!” (Go fuck yourself) John Leguizamo wrote.

“Trump! STFU! GTFO! LOSER! HUGEST LOSER EVER!” filmmaker Michael Moore raged.

Joe Biden is set to be sworn in as president on Wednesday amid an unprecedented military presence of Washington, D.C. and a near-complete absence of spectators. The sight of troops marching down the capital’s streets has drawn comparisons to the military-style dictatorships in Communist countries.

That doesn’t seem to bother Biden’s allies in Hollywood, many of whom actively campaigned and raised money for the president-elect. Instead, they focused their energies on trashing the outgoing commander in chief.

Two-time Oscar-winner Sean Penn — who recently compared Trump supporters to al-Qaeda — said that once Trump is out of office, “the United States can take a hot shower.”

Filmmaker Michael Moore expressed his wish to see Trump end up in prison.

Mandy Moore tweeted, “Good riddance to bad rubbish.”

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista called Trump “so stupid” while adding “Good riddance!” His Marvel compatriot Mark Ruffalo claimed that “from the wreckage there will be renewal” as well as “compassion.”

Ben Stiller claimed that the president is leaving “without class, or respect for us and our institutions.”

The Masked Singer host Ken Jeong and comedian Wanda Sykes both suggested giving the White House a thorough cleaning.

Actor John Leguizamo tweeted the Spanish phrase for “Go fuck yourself.”

Horror writer Stephen King tweeted, “Don, you’re fired.”

Actor Jim Carrey and actress Ellen Barkin appeared to target Melania Trump for mockery.

Actor Jeffrey Wright called the first couple “too small and embittered” to attend Biden’s swearing-in ceremony. Comedian Sandra Bernhard echoed the sentiment, calling the first couple “racist” and “rotten.”

Barry star Henry Winkler attempted to make sense of the “anger” he is feeling “because of the last 4 years.”

Songwriter and perennial Oscar bridesmaid Diane Warren suggested a “21 toilet flush salute” to the outgoing president.

Selma director Ava DuVernay claimed that the will of the people is responsible to Trump’s departure.

Splash star Daryl Hannah posted a video of Kamala Harris, adding “It’s a brand new day.”

Actor Josh Malina joked “Count Georgia one more time!” while actor Eric Roberts tweeted, “His hair looks better grey.”

Actor-producer Ken Olin tweeted, “Trump didn’t drain the swamp. He pardoned it.”

Comedian DL Hughley claimed that the president “executed more black men in the last month than he pardoned.”

Other stars celebrating Trump’s departure include actors Zach Braff, Josh Charles, Eric Bogosian, Dan Marino, Saturday Night Live alumna Rachel Dratch, and Billy Baldwin.

