https://noqreport.com/2021/01/20/how-a-conservative-resistance-to-biden-must-differ-from-the-progressive-resistance-to-trump/

This day, long-dreaded by conservatives across the United States, is here and nearly over. It’s Inauguration Day as I write this but the ideas we’re about to discuss should be evergreen for the next four years. If you’re a patriot who opposes the Neo-Marxist ideology that was spreading before Joe Biden became president, an ideology that is already showing signs of strengthening in the first few hours of his administration, then you’re probably loaded with emotion right now.

Article originally published at based underground.

The time is now to channel it, and “now” means today regardless of what day it is. Whatever your emotion is, whether anger or fear or a resolute hope that we can fight what is coming and what is already here, we need to channel it into action. The left laid down a roadmap for how to be the “resistance” against President Trump. We need to take that roadmap and toss it out the window.

From Macbeth:

Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow

Creeps in this petty pace from day to day

To the last syllable of recorded time.

It’s nihilism that drove both Shakespeare’s titular character and the radical progressives who established the left’s narrative throughout President Trump’s time in office. They operated from an unhealthy perspective that drained the nation and themselves. But it didn’t work. President Trump didn’t lose because of their resistance. His administration was hampered by it, certainly, but the election was lost in spite of the “resistance” and their unhinged tactics.

Now, we’re seeing many on social media claiming to be ready to become the same type of “resistance” to a Biden administration that we saw from the left during the Trump administration. Please stop. Please do not look at the results of this election and think they were effective. They failed miserably on most levels and were little more than a nuisance. Without COVID-19 and massive voter fraud, the “resistance” would have been viewed in retrospect as a complete failure following a Trump landslide. So why would conservatives now want to start a variation of the same losing effort?

The answer is a combination of low discernment, emotional responses to the finalized results of the stolen election, and the id-factor. On that last note, let’s face it. Playing the role of “resistance” fighter attacking everything the Biden administration puts forward sounds like fun. We watched four years of conniving, scheming, and foot-stomping from the left and now we get our turn at it. But we MUST avoid this and similar tactics. Unless we’re ready to launch another virus into the wild, cheat massively in future elections, and destroy this nation the way the left tried to do, then we need to focus on being aggressive while still taking the high road.

The reason the “resistance” had to act out the way they did is because reality never matched their narrative. Things were good, so they had to pretend like things were bad in order to justify their opposition to President Trump and his policies. We have a much easier path to resistance because the proposed policies from the Biden administration are nearly all disastrous. The left had to manufacture Trump failures. Biden’s administration will manufacture their own failures without our help.

So, what do we do? How do we save this country without forming a right-wing version of Antifa or planting moles in the White House? We do so by watching and reporting. We will have the truth on our side, so there’s no need to manufacture failure. The economy is going to stagnate, and then tank. The military is going to be hampered, then decimated by cuts. Wars are likely to break out and the Biden administration is going to insert our troops into them. Abortion “rights” will be expanded while the valid rights of pre-born humans will be extinguished. The Second Amendment is going to take a beating from multiple fronts.

All of these things are going to happen, not because we do anything to force them but because the left’s ideology driving policies are bound to fail. We’re not talking about the many bad policies under the Obama administration. Those were terrible with the obvious pinnacle of failure being Obamacare. But the Biden administration is tripling down on everything bad the Obama administration wanted and they’re adding more failure to the mix.

Be aggressive, but be patient. Let things play out. And as they fail, get more aggressive. Mainstream media and Big Tech will do everything they can to cover up Biden administration failures just as they did everything they could to manufacture failures from the Trump administration. We must be the provocateurs of truth in the same way the “resistance” to President Trump were the provocateurs of lies.

For four years we watched the left lie about all of the “failures” of the Trump administration. Patriots moving forward must watch for the real-world failures of the Biden administration, then get the word out to the sheep.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

