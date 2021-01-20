https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/will-always-fight-will-back-form-president-trump-delivers-final-remarks-president-joint-base-andrews-video/

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump left the White House for the last time Wednesday morning around 8:10 AM.

President Trump spoke briefly to supporters outside the White House but the audio was not connected. Then Donald Trump and Melania Trump flew off to Joint Base Andrews. They will leave for Palm Beach this morning.

Both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump spoke to a crowd of supporters at Joint Base Andrews. Melania Trump, the most exquisite, gracious and yet ignored First Lady in US History, thanked supporters and asked God to bless America.

Presient Trump kisses a grandchild at Joint Base Andrews.

TRENDING: “The Movement We Started Is Only Just Beginning” – President Trump Promises His Movement Will Live On in Farewell Speech (VIDEO)

President Trump promised the crowd of supporters and his tens of millions of supporters, “I will always fight for you.” He then ended his speech saying, “We will be back in some form.”

This is a very sad day for America as we lose our loyal pro-American president. The tragedy is compounded by the rigged election that ushered in a fraudulent presidency.

God bless America.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

