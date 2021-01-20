https://www.corbettreport.com/im-blocked-from-uploading-to-gootube-and-other-news/
I’m Blocked From Uploading to GooTube (and Other News)
To the surprise of absolutely no one, The Corbett Report’s main ThemTube channel has been struck for “medical misinformation” so I’m unable to upload there for the next week. You will be surprised to learn which videos were struck, though. Learn more about that and my many upcoming speaking engagements in today’s Thought For The Day.
SHOW NOTES
