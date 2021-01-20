https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-issues-pardons-steve-bannon

Late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump was busy issuing a long list of pardons and sentence commutations, including for former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, rapper and Trump supporter Lil Wayne, and scores more.

According to reports, Trump fired off a total of 73 pardons and 70 commutations, but did not pardon himself or any members of his family in the 11th-hour move.

What are the details?

A pardon comes for Bannon, who was accused of defrauding donors in a “build the wall” fundraising effort. He has pleaded not guilty to the fraud-related charges and was awaiting trial.

Lil Wayne — real name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. — received a pardon after pleading guilty to a weapons possession charge in Miami, Florida. The president also pardoned rapper Kodak Black — real name Bill Kapri — who was also convicted of weapons-related charges.

He also pardoned Elliott Broidy, one of his top fundraisers in 2016, who was convicted on charges of conspiring to violate foreign lobbying laws.

Other pardons included Bob Zangrillo, a Miami real estate developer who was charged in the college admissions scandal, and Rick Renzi, a former GOP House member who, in 2013, was sentenced to three years in prison in connection with a land swap bribery scheme.

The president also offered clemency to conservative political operative Paul Erickson, who is the ex-boyfriend of alleged Russian spy Maria Butina and was convicted in July on charges of wire fraud and money laundering, and a pardon for former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who was convicted on federal charges of racketeering, extortion, filing false tax returns, and more.

You can read the full list here.

The president has until noon on Wednesday to issue any final pardons.

This story has been updated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

