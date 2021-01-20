https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/first-declassified-russia-collusion-document-released-today-christopher-steeles-2017-confession-fbi/

Last week President Trump asked that the Russia collusion documents finally be released to the public and yesterday the first document was released:

On Tuesday night, hours before the President was to leave office, the first batch of documents were released and they are related to the FBI’s interview with former UK MI6 agent Christopher Steele. The document of Steele’s interview shows:

Dossier author Christopher Steele admitted to the FBI that he leaked the Russia collusion story during the height of the 2016 election to help Hillary Clinton overcome her lingering email scandal and because he believed Donald Trump’s election would be bad for U.S. relations with his home country of Britain, according to documents declassified by the president in his final full day in office. TRENDING: “The Movement We Started Is Only Just Beginning” – President Trump Promises His Movement Will Live On in Farewell Speech (VIDEO) The FBI report of agents’ interview with Steele in September 2017, nearly a year after he had been terminated as an informant, provided explosive information about his motives in working simultaneously for the FBI and the opposition research firm for Clinton’s campaign. The document was obtained by Just the News and at times reads like a confessional from the now-infamous former MI6 agent and author of the anti-Trump dossier. Steele told agents that then-FBI Director James Comey’s decision to re-open the Clinton email investigation in fall of 2016 became his tipping point for leaking the anti-Trump collusion research that his company Orbis Intelligence had gathered and given to the FBI.

Just The News reports:

The most explosive revelation about the sub-source in the newly declassified documents was that former Trump National Security Council Russia expert Fiona Hill, an impeachment witness in 2019 against Trump, had introduced Steele to his sub-source in 2011, well after the FBI had opened up its probe on the source.

The FBI knew likely before September 2017 but for sure at that time that the Steele dossier was created to help Hillary Clinton. They knew this but still kept the Russia collusion fake investigation open for another couple years so they could harass President Trump and attempt to remove him from office.

The FBI was in on it and yet they were the ones interviewing Steele and taking notes. So we really can’t be sure we know all the facts about Steele and the FBI even now. This is the best we got. We do know they kept the Mueller investigation going for more than a year after receiving this information.



