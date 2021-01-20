https://hannity.com/media-room/inauguration-day-president-biden-takes-the-oath-of-office-donald-trump-arrives-in-florida/
INAUGURATION DAY: President Biden Takes the Oath of Office, Donald Trump Arrives in Florida
Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States Wednesday afternoon at the US Capitol; ending the 2020 race for the White House at the same moment Donald Trump arrived in southern Florida.
The post INAUGURATION DAY: President Biden Takes the Oath of Office, Donald Trump Arrives in Florida appeared first on Sean Hannity.