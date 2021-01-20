https://hannity.com/media-room/inauguration-update-biden-harris-presented-with-crystal-vases-to-commemorate-the-ceremony/
INAUGURATION UPDATE: Biden, Harris Presented with ‘Crystal Vases’ to Commemorate the Ceremony
President Biden and Vice President Harris were presented with “crystal vases” from lawmakers Wednesday to commemorate the swearing-in ceremony that will usher in their administration for the next four years.
The post INAUGURATION UPDATE: Biden, Harris Presented with ‘Crystal Vases’ to Commemorate the Ceremony appeared first on Sean Hannity.