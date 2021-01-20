https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-iran-nucleardeal-trump/2021/01/20/id/1006508

Iran is ready to strike a nuclear deal with the Biden administration if certain requirements are met, reports Axios.

Biden, who took office Wednesday, has said the U.S. will rejoin the pact, which includes restrictions on Iran’s nuclear work, if Tehran resumes strict compliance, though Secretary of State Tony Blinken said the incoming administration was a “long way” from returning to the deal.

“The ball is in the U.S. court now. If Washington returns to Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, we will also fully respect our commitments under the pact,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised cabinet meeting Tuesday.

“Today, we expect the incoming U.S. administration to return to the rule of law and commit themselves, and if they can, in the next four years, to remove all the black spots of the previous four years,” he said.

Iranian officials say the U.S. needs to first lift sanctions on oil exports and the Iranian banking system before moving forward.

“We should be able to carry out our economic dealings normally and easily — be that imports or exports,” Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf, the speaker of Iran’s parliament and a member of a committee that oversees the nuclear deal, said in an interview posted to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s website.

Iran will also demand compensation for damages it has suffered as a result of former President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the pact and that the U.S. take steps to guarantee that a new administration won’t take apart the next deal.

