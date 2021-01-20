https://www.dailywire.com/news/jennifer-lopez-trolled-after-working-her-own-song-into-inaugural-performance

As she sang a medley of “This Land is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful” at Wednesday’s inauguration, actress/singer Jennifer Lopez worked in the lyrics to her song “Let’s Get Loud,” and the internet roasted her for it.

“I know i’m late because I’m, frankly, still stunned but did jlo really sing ‘let’s get loud’ in the middle of ‘This Land is Your Land?’” tweeted one user.

“Jennifer Lopez sneaking ‘let’s get loud’ into america the beautiful has me irretrievably gagged,” tweeted Adam Goldman.

“Not a ‘Let’s Get Loud’ mashup with ‘America The Beautiful’ I–” tweeted Danny Pellegrino.

“Trump sworn in. ‘How bad could it be?’ smash cut to JLo doing Let’s Get Loud amid the ashes of an attempted insurrection in DC. hundreds of thousands are dead. Bernie is wearing his lil mittens,” tweeted JP.

Jennifer Lopez, who is of Puerto Rican descent, also uttered a portion of the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish. "Una nación, bajo dios, indivisible, con libertad y justicia para todos," she said, meaning "one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all." The actress-turned-singer endorsed the now-President Joe Biden in 2020 alongside her husband Alex Rodriguez while speaking with the former vice president and his wife, Jill Biden, on a virtual chat. Throughout the talk, the couple talked about their most important issues: rebuilding the economy, overcoming racism, and defeating COVID-19. "We're thrilled and we're excited to vote. I think our voice has never been more important," Rodriguez told Biden. "We want to come together as a team to defeat Covid and to rebuild this U.S. economy that needs us all so much." "For me, it's unifying the nation again, you know. Getting rid of this hate. Thinking about my kids walking around in a world where, you know, it's okay to be racist or prejudiced because our administration says it's okay," added Lopez. "That, to me, is really sad 'cause it's not the country I believe that I grew up in." Jennifer Lopez then asked Joe Biden to explain what he would do to help the Latino community, which has been severely affected by COVID-19. After he laid out some talking points about how Trump has failed to help Latinos, Lopez said she hopes the American Latino community will realize their power. "My, kind of, hope and quest for the Latino community is that they start understanding their power, they understand what they mean to this country, that their vote counts," said Lopez. "But I hope you realize your power," Jill told Lopez. "For the last couple months, I've been having charlas with so many Latina women, and I tell them … 'If I have the honor of being the next first lady, Latina women will have a seat at the table.'" "And in the cabinet," Biden added. Related: WATCH: Jennifer Lopez, Husband Alex Rodriguez Endorse Joe Biden

