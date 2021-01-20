https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/joe-biden-sworn-46th-president-united-states-low-key-event/
Joe Biden Sworn in as The 46th President Of the United States in Low-kEy EveNt
Joe Biden spoke before a crowd of hundreds outside the US Capitol on Wednesday.
But remember… Joe had 81 million votes, right?
There are at least 20,000 military men and women at the inauguration today to protect Joe Biden from the people.
#BREAKING: Biden sworn in as nation’s 46th president https://t.co/7CAqnnMIH8 pic.twitter.com/MrBkbnr0dn
— The Hill (@thehill) January 20, 2021
