Joe Biden’s transition office issued a statement Wednesday morning on executive actions Biden will take after being sworn in as president to reverse policies of President Trump.

Stop Border Wall Construction

Bipartisan majorities in Congress refused in 2019 to fund President Trump’s plans for a massive wall along our southern border, even after he shut down the government over this issue. He then wastefully diverted billions of dollars to that construction. By proclamation, President-elect Biden will today declare an immediate termination of the national emergency declaration that was used as a pretext to justify some of the funding diversions for the wall. The proclamation directs an immediate pause in wall construction projects to allow a close review of the legality of the funding and contracting methods used, and to determine the best way to redirect funds that were diverted by the prior Administration to fund wall construction.

Construction was still ongoing as of Tuesday:

Construction material is left along the newly expanded border road in Sasabe AZ, raising Qs about whether contractors will clean up the building detritus. Border wall work continues, heading east from here into the Tumacacori Highlands where the rocky terrain will be dynamited. pic.twitter.com/I8q5blU3qq — Michel Marizco (@BorderReporter) January 19, 2021

President Trump visited the wall last week.

Trump today toured a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall under construction in Alamo, Texas. While he promised that it would be funded by Mexico, U.S. taxpayers ended up footing the bill. Read more: https://t.co/lMhq1FxPmD

See more photos: https://t.co/6V12azTmc8 📷: AP pic.twitter.com/asebSuWV5M — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) January 13, 2021

Biden will also revoke President Trump’s travel ban, reverse his order blocking inclusion of illegal aliens in Congressional reapportionment and many other Trump policies meant to protect the nation from uncontrolled mass illegal immigration.

About 450 miles of border wall have been built.

