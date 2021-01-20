https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/joe-bidens-sexual-assault-accuser-tara-reade-terribly-painful-watch-man-assaulted-take-office/

Tara Reade

Joe Biden’s sexual assault accuser Tara Reade said Wednesday morning that it is “terribly painful” to watch Biden take office.

Today is yet again another difficult day for survivors of sexual violence. While I’m thankful Trump was defeated, the idea of the man who assaulted me as our president is still terribly painful. I will be sharing resources for survivors today for #Inauguration2021 — Tara Reade 🦋 (@ReadeAlexandra) January 20, 2021

Tara Reade accused her former boss then-Senator Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993.

Reade said in 1993, then-Senator Joe Biden pushed her up against the wall and penetrated her with his fingers.

In an interview with Megyn Kelly, Tara Reade began by explaining how she was given a duffel bag and told to “hurry” up and give it to then-Senator Biden.

She caught up with Biden in a corridor in the Russel building to give him his gym bag and that’s when he sexually assaulted her.

“He greeted me, he remembered my name. I handed him the bag, and it happened very quickly,” Reade said. “I remember — I remember being pushed up against the wall and thinking…the first thought I had was ‘where’s the bag,’ which is absurd thought.”

“He had his hands underneath my clothes and it happened all at once,” Reade continued as she became emotional. “So he had one hand underneath my shirt and the other hand I had a skirt on, and he like went down my skirt and then went up and I remember I was up almost on my tippy-toes.”

Reade told Megyn Kelly that Biden whispered something vulgar in her ear as he assaulted her.

The media totally ignored Tara Reade even though she had contemporaneous witnesses to back up her claims that Biden sexually assaulted her.

Joe Biden’s senate records likely contain files related to Tara Reade’s accusations that Biden assaulted her, however they are at the University of Delaware under seal hidden way from the public.

