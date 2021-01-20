https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/huge-john-brennan-gives-plan-away-biden-officials-moving-laser-light-fashion-identify-root-political-opposition-population-video/

Former CIA Director John Brennan, the man who weaponized the CIA to target Hillary Clinton’s political opposition, appeared on MSNBC Wednesday to outline Joe Biden administration plan to identify political enemies, label them domestic terrorists and then “root them out” of the population.

Brennan is talking about Trump supporters here but would not even utter Donald Trump’s name.

John Brennan: I know… the members of the Biden team who have been nominated or have been appointed are now moving in laser light fashion to try to uncover as much as they can about what looks very similar to insurgency movements we’ve seen overseas. Where they germinate in different parts of the country and they gain strength, and it brings together an unholy alliance frequently of religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, nativists, even libertarians. And unfortunately, I think there has been this momentum that has been generated unfortunately I think of the demagogue of rhetoric of people that’s just departed government but also those who continue in the halls of Congress. So I really do think that the law enforcement, homeland security, intelligence and even the defense officials are doing everything possible to root out what seems to be a very, very serious, and insidious threat to our democracy and our republic.

Even Libertarians will not be safe.

These are dangerous people.

TRENDING: Joe Biden Sworn in as The 46th President Of the United States in Low-kEy EveNt

Via Sundance at Conservative Treehouse.

More from the MSNBC fascists:

Ben Rhodes, the Liar of the Iran Deal, v1.0, and propagandist and echo-chamber maiden Nicolle Wallace, who’s missing a mirror, the hypocrite:

Ben Rhodes calls for there to be “years” of a firm and brutal “detox” of “lies” and “hate” from the entire right side of the aisle in America and that it must be done through the use of “national security” and “Homeland Security” officials. pic.twitter.com/PmWtcV2f6k — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 20, 2021

.@NicolleDWallace calls for the permanent expulsion and punishment for any and all forms of conservative media that run counter to her political views. She says Republicans should be BANNED from speaking unless they first speak “the truth.” So, what camp am I going to, Nicolle? pic.twitter.com/h0cpvxitKd — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 20, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

