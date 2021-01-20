https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/20/joining-the-wh-press-team-cnn-real-journalist-john-harwood-breaks-down-the-basic-differences-between-donald-trump-and-joe-biden/

We all know that Joe Biden’s administration will differ significantly from Donald Trump’s. But how, exactly?

Well, CNN White House correspondent John Harwood pretty much sums it up right here:

Wow. It’s so simple. Thanks, John! Thanks, Real Journalism™!

But where’s the fun in that?

Easy: he can’t.

And he’s damn good at it, too.

He’d be perfect for the job.

Buckle up, kids.

