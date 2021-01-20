https://www.theepochtimes.com/kayleigh-mcenany-leaves-letters-for-biden-press-officials_3664590.html

Outgoing White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday that she left notes for President Joe Biden’s incoming press officials.

“Wishing all the best to President @JoeBiden’s incoming press and communications team,” McEnany tweeted on Wednesday, adding she left notes for Biden press secretary Jen Psaki and others.

She is “sending my prayers as you begin your service to the American People,” wrote McEnany, adding she left the notes for senior advisor and chief spokeswoman Symone Sanders, communications director Kate Bedingfield, and principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Psaki on Wednesday wrote on Twitter that she is in the White House.

“Follow me @PressSec will still post on personal side here. But for the work of @POTUS and @VP and @FLOTUSBiden and @SecondGentleman will be providing updates from @PressSec,” she wrote.

According to outgoing White House spokesman Judd Deere, former President Donald Trump left a note for Biden before he departed the White House this week. The content of the note was not revealed. Former presidents have left behind letters to incoming presidents.

Trump did not appear on Inauguration Day and opted to instead give farewell remarks outside the White House before leaving for Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. The former president wished the incoming administration success.

“I will be watching, I will be listening, and I will tell you that the future of this country has never been better,” Trump said, adding that should Biden keep some of his policies intact, he will have success.

Trump added: “I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they will have great success. They have the foundation to do something very spectacular.”

The former president and his son, Eric Trump, also suggested that the movement Trump build would continue after he left office.

