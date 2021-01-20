https://thehill.com/homenews/news/535050-kayleigh-mcenany-leaves-letters-for-incoming-biden-press-officials

Outgoing White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany revealed on Wednesday that she left letters for President Biden’s top incoming press officials as they assume their new roles.

“Wishing all the best to President @JoeBiden’s incoming press & communications team,” McEnany tweeted on Wednesday, sharing that she left notes for Biden’s press secretary Jen PsakiJen PsakiThe Hill’s Morning Report – President Biden, Vice President Harris begin work today Biden to rejoin Paris agreement, revoke Keystone XL permit Trump seeks to box-in Biden with executive actions MORE, communications director Kate Bedingfield Kate BedingfieldInauguration TV special to feature Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Sunday shows – Capital locked down ahead of Biden’s inauguration Biden spokesperson: Inauguration at Capitol will demonstrate ‘resilience of American democracy’ MORE, principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Karine Jean-PierreBiden announces all-female White House communications team Moderator describes defending Harris from protester: ‘Here comes this guy with all of his male privilege’ MORE and senior adviser and chief spokeswoman Symone Sanders Symone SandersKamala Harris’s inauguration is historic milestone 7 surprise moments from a tumultuous year in politics The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Mastercard – Congress inches closer to virus relief deal MORE.

“Sending my prayers as you begin your service to the American people!” McEnany tweeted.

Wishing all the best to President @JoeBiden’s incoming press & communications team. Left these notes for @PressSec, @K_JeanPierre, @SymoneDSanders & @KBeds — sending my prayers as you begin your service to the American People! pic.twitter.com/CFsVGSRDiC — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) January 20, 2021

Psaki on Wednesday shared after Biden was officially sworn in as the 46th president of the United States that she is “in the building and ready to get to work.”

In the building and ready to get to work. Follow me @PressSec will still post on personal side here. But for the work of @POTUS and @VP and @FLOTUSBiden and @SecondGentleman will be providing updates from @PressSec — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) January 20, 2021

Former President Trump Donald TrumpLil Wayne gets 11th hour Trump pardon Trump grants clemency to more than 100 people, including Bannon Trump expected to pardon Bannon: reports MORE also left a note for President Biden before departing the White House on Wednesday morning, a White House official confirmed to The Hill. The content of the note, which has become a tradition during presidential transitions, was not immediately reported.

Trump did not attend Biden’s inauguration, instead giving farewell remarks outside of the White House on Wednesday before departing to his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla.

Trump wished the incoming administration luck during his address, although he did not mention Biden by name.

“I will be watching, I will be listening, and I will tell you that the future of this country has never been better,” Trump said. “I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they will have great success. They have the foundation to do something very spectacular.”

