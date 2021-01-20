https://justthenews.com/nation/economy/last-weeks-jobless-claims-90000-decline-last-week-remain-near-pandemic-high?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The number of U.S. jobless claims last week was 900,000, about 26,000 less than the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The number was also less than the Dow Jones estimate of 925,000 but still close the the record 1 million-plus claims around the start in March of the coronavirus pandemic and marks a steady climb since mid-August.

Economists largely agree that the rise in claims is the result of the increase in coronavirus cases that began in the fall and continued through the Christmas holiday season, which resulted in officials limiting travel and indoor dining to help stop Americans from spreading the virus.

