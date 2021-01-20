https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/20/lets-all-stop-and-congratulate-this-snl-writer-for-the-most-cursed-liberal-tweet-of-the-inauguration-day/

Look.

We get that a lot of people are excited to see Joe Biden replace Donald Trump as president. But we’d like to think that even if we were head-over-heels for Joe Biden, our minds would never go where SNL writer Jasmine Pierce’s did:

Or maybe not.

Deleted? What a shame.

nice amount of likes tho — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 20, 2021

Yeah. Nice.

We really don’t know what to say about this.

Isn’t this just good satire? — Travis Wichtendahl (@twichtendahl) January 20, 2021

I thought so but then saw she was a SNL writer so, no. — BartHarleyJarvis (@BartHrleyJarvis) January 20, 2021

Good point.

Imagine typing this tweet, looking at it, and pressing the tweet button. pic.twitter.com/HMVNbSFdCB — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 20, 2021

BRB off to tell my husband the unfortunate news that I’m now off sex for life. — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) January 20, 2021

This has to be the most cursed liberal tweet of the inauguration day https://t.co/A6VRixRoB6 — Akash (@Akashnamboo) January 20, 2021

It’s definitely a top contender.

You deserve to lose your phone for putting this on my TL. — Alex (@Alex_Z_01) January 20, 2021

Don’t shoot the messenger! Siraj isn’t responsible for the tweet … just for making us aware of it.

Yeah, OK, on second thought, maybe he should lose his phone.

