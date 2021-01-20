https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/534909-lil-wayne-gets-11th-hour-trump-pardon

Lil Wayne is among the recipients of a slew of pardons being issued by President TrumpDonald TrumpGiuliani used provisional ballot to vote in 2020 election, same method he disparaged in fighting to overturn results Trump gets lowest job approval rating in final days as president Fox News’ DC managing editor Bill Sammon to retire MORE just hours before the commander in chief leaves office.

The “6 Foot 7 Foot” rapper had faced up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal firearm charge last year. The entertainer, born Dwayne Carter, Jr., was charged in 2019 with illegally carrying a loaded handgun while traveling from California to Florida.

Trump’s pardon comes after he met with Lil Wayne last year.

The 38-year-old performer revealed he had a “great meeting” with Trump in October, saying the two discussed the president’s proposed “Platinum Plan” to help the Black community. A photo of the pair, showing Trump giving a thumbs up next to the grinning rapper, raised eyebrows when Lil Wayne tweeted it following their face-to-face.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

Trump has been criticized for forgoing the traditional process and wielding his pardon power to help prominent supporters of his, as well as those with famous connections.

In 2018, he granted clemency to Alice Johnson following a meeting with reality TV star and criminal justice reform advocate Kim Kardashian West Kimberly (Kim) Noel Kardashian West2020’s top political celebrity moments Trump pardons draw criticism for benefiting political allies Dozens of Democrats urge Biden to quickly end federal death penalty MORE in the Oval Office. Johnson had been serving a life sentence for a drug offense. The president issued Johnson a full pardon after she delivered remarks at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

