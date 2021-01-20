https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/20/lincoln-project-co-founder-tells-woman-to-go-to-hell-and-wash-your-mouth-out-with-soap-after-he-loses-ill-advised-war-of-words/

Arizona GOP Gov. Doug Ducey recently wrote an op-ed about how D.C. could benefit from working cooperatively with state governments:

Today we usher in a new administration. Read my op-ed on how DC would be well served to follow the lead of our nation’s states and governors, as well as Arizona’s record of bipartisan results. @thehill https://t.co/4F7t0FKuuG — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 20, 2021

Ducey writes:

Regardless of who occupies the White House or which party has the majority in Congress, our nation is confronted by a series of real challenges that can’t be kicked down the road. Defeating the COVID-19 pandemic must be at the top of our national to-do list, and on this states and the new administration can surely find common ground. This public health crisis is the test of our time and the only way to beat it is by working together. But the pandemic is just the beginning. What’s the best way to create jobs? Prepare our children for the 21st century? Deal with our aging infrastructure? Tackling these problems will require something that has been all too rare in Washington: common sense and problem solving. And both our new president and elected leaders in Washington would be wise to look beyond the Potomac — to state capitols across the country, where governors have been working across party lines to produce results for their constituents. President Trump’s administration brought a welcome and needed approach of working directly with the nation’s governors, both Democrat and Republican, to get things done. The Biden administration would be well served to continue in this spirit.

Seems like a pretty reasonable take. Ducey fan and R Street Institute digital media head Shoshana Weissmann thinks so, too:

“The inauguration of a president marks one of our country’s most sacred traditions: the peaceful transfer of power.”

— Republican governor @dougducey https://t.co/dgkbbpns5x — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) January 20, 2021

And that really, really sticks in Lincoln Project co-founder Mike Madrid’s craw:

Shameful. This has not been a peaceful transfer of power. https://t.co/BzpgATsnVf — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) January 20, 2021

Did Ducey say it was?

He’s trying to say it should be. I don’t get how you call this shameful — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) January 20, 2021

How can you read the first sentence and come to any other conclusion? Then to somehow make it about him and his bipartisan record? Tone deaf and shameful. Oh and self-centered. https://t.co/282nGQWBLW — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) January 20, 2021

Calm down, Mike.

Mike, I used to like you a lot but if you’re going to quote tweet me to be an asshole and try to drag me, I’m ignoring you. Don’t be an ass https://t.co/IIpG3cSNqr — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) January 20, 2021

Spoiler: Mike decided to be an ass. A major one:

Go to hell and wash your mouth out with soap https://t.co/zRPdSt0t5s — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) January 20, 2021

That actually explains a lot about the Lincoln Project.

I’ve noticed a pattern of Lincoln Project people not being very nice to women. https://t.co/oCQmmv484F — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) January 20, 2021

The Lincoln Project’s long history of misogyny and bullying of women continues. — There’s No “I” in Teamocil (@marylanestrow) January 20, 2021

“Wash your mouth out with soap” he says to a woman who dared speak against him The Lincoln Project is full of misogynistic grifter hacks if you haven’t figured it out yet. https://t.co/P63anm3JnE — Kyle (@kyler413) January 20, 2021

Let’s hear it for civility.

Just like Lincoln — Blaha The GOAT (@04pistons1) January 20, 2021

Just. Like. Lincoln.

Well aren’t you a little POS — Brandon (@BS_355) January 20, 2021

After badly losing a fight he picked, the Lincoln Project male thugness comes out. What a collection of douchebags. https://t.co/mz5mSmoCoU — Nathan “Two Sheds” Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) January 20, 2021

you need help — Camie Cam (@cam_mason) January 20, 2021

Clearly the Lincoln Project’s most recent woes have started to get to him.

Do you guys all have it in for women? Well, all but one. https://t.co/xWlrMxrDls — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 20, 2021

Oof.

Have you.. seen how your cofounders talk? And not just in DMs to young men.. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 20, 2021

Mike, will you and the other toes release a statement on John Weaver or are you keeping things in DM, like him? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 20, 2021

If only all Lincoln Project founders were as complimentary to everyone in public tweets as Lincoln Project founder John Weaver is to young men in their DMs https://t.co/KIfFbmHIib — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) January 20, 2021

Mikey, stick to harassing the LP’s usual targets — young men; and while I’m here, you go to hell. — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) January 20, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

