Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should state clearly his opposition to the attempt to impeach President Donald Trump, Sen. Lindsey Graham told Fox News’ “Hannity.”

“What we need right now is Sen. McConnell to unequivocally say the second impeachment of Donald Trump after he leaves office is not only unconstitutional, it is bad for the country,” the South Carolina Republican said on Tuesday night, adding that the GOP must “Stand up and fight back.”

McConnell’s office did not respond to a request for comment, according to The Epoch Times.

The House of Representatives impeached Trump last week over alleged incitement of insurrection of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Graham stressed that the nation needs to heal, and “A second impeachment of Donald Trump after he leaves office won’t heal the country, it will further divide the country.”

The senator also said that he agreed with his GOP colleague, Sen. Rand Paul, that a conviction of Trump would destroy the Republican Party.

If Republicans “throw in the towel, or are perceived to having thrown in the towel, and not fighting against this impeachment, the Republican Party, as Rand Paul said, will ‘crack up,’” Graham said.

McConnell wrote last week that “While the press has been full of speculation, I have not made a final decision on how I will vote and I intend to listen to the legal arguments when they are presented to the Senate.”

