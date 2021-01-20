https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/list-of-executive-orders-on-day-1/
About The Author
Related Posts
Unexpected twist from Ted Cruz…
December 7, 2020
Here we go again — What to expect as Georgia counts votes…
January 4, 2021
Gavin McInnes comedy gold…
December 26, 2020
Lara Trump to run for Senate?
December 9, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy