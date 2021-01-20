https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/534972-live-inauguration-coverage-biden-to-become-46th-us-president

President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump grants clemency to more than 100 people, including Bannon Scalise bringing Donna Brazile as guest to Biden inauguration Sidney Powell withdraws ‘kraken’ lawsuit in Georgia MORE will be sworn in as the nation’s 46th president a little after noon on Wednesday.

Follow along with this page for full coverage throughout the day and night.

Trump arrives in West Palm Beach

11:26 a.m.

President Trump Donald TrumpLil Wayne gets 11th hour Trump pardon Trump grants clemency to more than 100 people, including Bannon Trump expected to pardon Bannon: reports MORE and members of his family arrived in West Palm Beach, Fla. aboard Air Force One shortly before President-elect Biden’s inaugural ceremony was set to begin.

Trump was joined on board by first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpHere’s how presidents move into the White House in just hours on Inauguration Day Ashley Biden says Melania Trump has not reached out to Jill Biden CNN poll: Melania Trump leaving office as least popular first lady ever MORE and his children and their spouses as well as aides Dan Scavino and Jason Miller. The televisions on the plane were tuned to Fox News as the network showed Air Force One departing Washington, D.C. and Biden going to church before the inauguration.

Trump stepped off the airplane and waved to reporters, mouthing “thank you” before stepping into an armored Suburban.

— Morgan Chalfant

Members of Supreme Court arrive for inauguration

11:00 a.m.

Members of the Supreme Court have arrived on the West Front of the Capitol ahead of Biden’s swearing-in.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who will swear in Biden, led the procession. Justices Sonia Sotomayor Sonia SotomayorHere’s what you need to know about Inauguration Day Harris to resign from Senate seat on Monday Harris to be sworn in by Justice Sotomayor using Thurgood Marshall’s Bible MORE, Elena Kagan Elena KaganSotomayor dissents to latest federal execution, calling it ‘justice on the fly’ Supreme Court rules Trump administration can enforce rule requiring abortion pills be obtained in person Taylor Swift sexual assault verdict discussed at Supreme Court MORE, Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughHarris to resign from Senate seat on Monday Why we need Section 230 more than ever ‘Almost Heaven, West Virginia’ — Joe Manchin and a 50-50 Senate MORE, Neil Gorsuch Neil GorsuchBiden to introduce Garland as attorney general, other top DOJ nominees Biden to name Merrick Garland for attorney general Supreme Court rejects Christian school’s push for COVID-19 carve-out MORE and Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney BarrettOn The Money: Yellen champions big spending at confirmation hearing | Republicans express concerns, but little opposition | Debt cloud hangs over Trump post-presidency Barrett hears climate case against her father’s ex-employer Shell Senate Democrats leery of nixing filibuster MORE also attended. Sotomayor will swear in Harris.

Justices Samuel Alito Samuel AlitoBarrett hears climate case against her father’s ex-employer Shell Supreme Court rejects Christian school’s push for COVID-19 carve-out For conservative justices, faith in ‘religious freedom’ trumps public health MORE, Clarence Thomas Clarence ThomasTrump eyes lawyer who spoke at rally to help in impeachment trial: report Biden’s identity politics do a disservice to his nominees For conservative justices, faith in ‘religious freedom’ trumps public health MORE and Stephen BreyerStephen BreyerSotomayor dissents to latest federal execution, calling it ‘justice on the fly’ Supreme Court rules Trump administration can enforce rule requiring abortion pills be obtained in person The Supreme Court punts, once again, in census ruling MORE were not spotted with the rest of the justices.

A Supreme Court spokesperson said that “several of the Justices elected not to attend the inauguration ceremony in light of the public health risks posed by the COVID pandemic.”

— Jordain Carney and John Kruzel

Former presidents, first ladies arrive

10:58 a.m.

Former presidents Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonTrump stock performance falls short of Obama, Clinton Press: Biden must go big and bold The challenge of Biden’s first days: staying focused and on message MORE, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaHoward University’s marching band to escort Harris at inauguration Lloyd Austin is the right nominee for defense secretary and the right leader for this moment Trump seeks to box-in Biden with executive actions MORE arrived at the inauguration shortly before it was slated to begin. Clinton and former first lady and secretary of state Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGOP Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene referred to Parkland school shooting as ‘false flag’ event on Facebook Senators vet Mayorkas to take lead at DHS CNN poll: Melania Trump leaving office as least popular first lady ever MORE were introduced together, followed by Bush and former first lady Laura Bush and then Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaAshley Biden says Melania Trump has not reached out to Jill Biden Biden poised to be the most pro-immigrant president since Reagan Obama honors MLK Day: ‘He never gave in to violence, never waved a traitorous flag’ MORE.

— Morgan Chalfant

Biden shares message with wife before inauguration

10:55 a.m.

Biden shared a message of endearment for his wife just moments before the beginning of his inauguration.

In a Wednesday tweet, Biden expressed his admiration for his wife, Jill.

I love you, Jilly, and I couldn’t be more grateful to have you with me on the journey ahead. pic.twitter.com/V4GUXAKSKg — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2021

Joe and Jill Biden Jill BidenAshley Biden says Melania Trump has not reached out to Jill Biden Empire State Building lights on eve of Biden inauguration to honor COVID-19 victims Garth Brooks to play at Biden swearing-in ceremony MORE have been married for more than four decades, tying the knot in 1977.

— Judy Kurtz

Capitol officer who lured mob away greets Biden, Harris

10:53 a.m.

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who gained notoriety for luring the pro-Trump mob away from lawmakers at the deadly Jan. 6 riot, greeted Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisScalise bringing Donna Brazile as guest to Biden inauguration McConnell, Schumer fail to cut power-sharing deal amid filibuster snag Howard University’s marching band to escort Harris at inauguration MORE as the two arrived at the Capitol Tuesday for the inauguration ceremony.

A video posted on Twitter showed the officer walking with Harris as they approached the Capitol building.

Viral social media footage from the Jan. 6 pro-Trump riot at the Capitol shows Goodman being chased by rioters and luring them away from an empty doorway that leads to the Senate.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers last week introduced a bill to award Goodman Congressional Gold Medal for his role in protecting lawmakers against the mob.

— Celine Castronuovo

Supreme Court receives bomb threat but no evacuation ordered following search

10:52 a.m.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday received a bomb threat, but the building and surrounding areas were searched and no evacuation was ordered, a court spokesperson said.

The justices have generally worked remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. No court arguments, conferences or other official business was scheduled for Wednesday.

The Supreme Court is located a block away from the U.S. Capitol, where Biden will soon take the oath of office at his inaugural.

Chief Justice John Roberts will swear in Biden at the ceremony, and Justice Sonia Sotomayor will administer the oath of office to Harris.

— John Kruzel

GOP senator skipping inauguration to work on Biden nominee

10:46 a.m.

Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioJustice Dept. closes insider trading case against Burr without charges Author Ryan Girdusky: Ivanka Trump to face challenges in potential Senate run against Rubio Former Trump intel chief Coats introduces Biden nominee Haines at hearing MORE (R-Fla.), the acting chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said on Tuesday that he is skipping Biden’s inauguration to work on resolving objections to the Senate quickly confirming a top intelligence community pick.

“I am in DC but will not be attending todays inauguration because I am working on addressing the remaining objections to an expedited Senate confirmation of Biden’s nominee for Director of National Intelligence. It’s important we do this as soon as possible,” Rubio tweeted.

The Intelligence Committee held a nomination hearing for Avril Haines, Biden’s pick to be the director of national intelligence, on Tuesday. The Senate panel hasn’t yet held a vote on her nomination.

— Jordain Carney

Biden arrives at U.S. Capitol for inauguration

10:28 a.m.

Biden arrived at the Capitol just before 10:30 a.m. after attending a church service with congressional leaders. He was joined by incoming first lady Jill Biden, Harris and Harris’s husband, incoming second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

The group was greeted by Sens. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntUS Chamber of Commerce to stop supporting some lawmakers following the Capitol riots Senate to be briefed on inauguration security after Capitol attack This week: Democrats barrel toward Trump impeachment after Capitol attack MORE (R-Mo.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharSenate Democrats call on Biden to immediately invoke Defense Production Act Senate Democrats make democracy reform first bill of new majority Google completes Fitbit acquisition MORE (D-Minn.), the leaders of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies. They all walked up the Capitol steps with one another.

— Morgan Chalfant

Pence arrives at Capitol for Biden swearing-in

10:15 a.m.

Vice President Pence has arrived at the Capitol for Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

Pence entered through the Senate carriage entrance on the first floor of the Capitol, where he was greeted by Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), who is overseeing the inauguration ceremony.

Pence is the highest-ranking elected official to attend the inauguration after President Trump decided to skip the event, breaking with precedent.

— Jordain Carney

Former GOP Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeCindy McCain on possible GOP censure: ‘I think I’m going to make T-shirts’ Arizona state GOP moves to censure Cindy McCain, Jeff Flake Arizona county’s Republican committee debates censuring Cindy McCain MORE spotted at Biden inauguration

10:09 a.m.

Former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), who retired at the end of 2018, is attending Biden’s inauguration.

Flake was one of President Trump’s most vocal critics within the Senate GOP caucus and came out in support of Biden last year.

“I hope it’s a moment of renewal,” Flake told reporters at the Capitol. “It’s one of the rights of passage for a president and a peaceful transfer of power, you know, the best day we have in terms of rituals.”

“I’m glad it’s happening. I think we’ll have a president in the White House who models better behavior, who respects the office. … I think Americans will sleep easier knowing that we have a more steady hand,” Flake said.

— Jordain Carney

Biden attends church with bipartisan congressional leaders

9:45 a.m.

On Wednesday morning, Joe Biden, who will be the country’s second Catholic president, attended church at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, D.C.

He was joined by Harris and their spouses; Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiThe Memo: Trump leaves changed nation in his wake New York court worker arrested, accused of threats related to inauguration GOP Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene referred to Parkland school shooting as ‘false flag’ event on Facebook MORE (D-Calif.); House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyHere’s how presidents move into the White House in just hours on Inauguration Day Three more major companies suspend PAC donations after Capitol riots Pence, other GOP officials expected to skip Trump send-off MORE (R-Calif.); outgoing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump has talked to associates about forming new political party: report McConnell, Schumer fail to cut power-sharing deal amid filibuster snag McConnell keeps GOP guessing on Trump impeachment MORE (R-Ky.); and incoming Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerNew York court worker arrested, accused of threats related to inauguration Schumer: Trump should not be eligible to run for office again McConnnell, McCarthy accept Biden invitation to pre-inauguration church service MORE (D-N.Y.), among others.

— Morgan Chalfant

Biden picks Ralph Lauren for Inauguration Day attire

9:43 a.m.

Biden is going with a classic American designer for his Inauguration Day attire: Ralph Lauren.

The navy suit and overcoat that Biden is sporting were both crafted by the iconic fashion designer, according to transition officials. Ralph Lauren has been a staple of past inaugurations: both Melania Trump and Hillary Clinton wore pieces from the company at the 2017 presidential inauguration.

Jill Biden is opting for an emerging brand, wearing an “ocean blue wool tweed coat and dress” from Markarian, New York City-based designer Alexandra O’Neill’s label.

Harris is picking a pair of Black designers for her inaugural outfit, reportedly wearing garments from Louisiana native Christopher John Rogers and from Sergio Hudson, a ready-to-wear label based out of Los Angeles.

— Judy Kurtz

Trump left Biden a note

9:32 a.m.

As he departed the White House on Wednesday for the final time, President Trump left Biden a note, a White House official confirmed.

There are no details yet on what the note says. The decision by Trump to leave a note is in keeping with a presidential tradition, but comes as a bit of a surprise.

Trump has otherwise bucked precedent by not meeting with or speaking to the president-elect following Biden’s win, which Trump spent weeks contesting. Trump will not attend Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

— Morgan Chalfant

Trump thanks aides in farewell event, promises to be back ‘in some form’

9 a.m.

Trump delivered remarks at Joint Base Andrews before departing Washington, thanking White House officials and family members and touting his administration’s agenda.

Trump claimed to have “rebuilt” the U.S. military and boasted about the strength of the economy before the coronavirus pandemic, which he spoke about in the past tense.

He claimed to have ushered in a “medical miracle” with the production of two successful coronavirus vaccines and touted his work rolling back regulations and nominating hundreds of conservative federal judges that were confirmed by the GOP-controlled Senate over his four years in office.

“What we have done has been amazing by any standard,” Trump told the crowd, which included outgoing White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark MeadowsAuthor: Meadows is history’s worst White House chief of staff Agency official says Capitol riot hit close to home for former Transportation secretary Chao Republicans wrestle over removing Trump MORE, members of his family, and other White House and campaign aides.

Trump did not mention Biden nor did he explicitly acknowledge that Biden won the election, but he said he wished the incoming administration luck.

“I will be watching, I will be listening, and I will tell you that the future of this country has never been better. I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they will have great success. They have the foundation to do something very spectacular,” Trump said.

As he closed the remarks, Trump indicated he would maintain a public presence.

“A goodbye, we love you, we will be back in some form,” Trump said. “Have a good life, we will see you soon.”

— Morgan Chalfant

‘My Way’ plays as Trump leaves on Air Force One

8:59 a.m.

Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” is being played at Joint Base Andrews as President Trump leaves on Air Force One.

The moment created a strange spit-screen, as cable cameras also showed the scene outside the Washington, D.C., church where Joe Biden will pray before taking the oath of office later today.

— Ian Swanson

Thousands of National Guardsmen occupy Capitol complex

8:37 a.m.

Hours before Joe Biden’s inauguration, the Capitol complex is swarming with National Guard troops exactly two weeks after a pro-Trump mob carried out an insurrection here that claimed five lives and injured countless others.

Dressed in military fatigues, Guard service members are occupying every corner of the sprawling complex — the Capitol itself plus surrounding House and Senate buildings — as well as patrolling the fenced-off grounds surrounding the area.

Inside the Dirksen Senate Building, dozens of troops, likely responsible for the overnight shift, could be seen sleeping in hallways and common areas, holding their weapons and often using their packs for pillows.

Scores of others were standing in line waiting to grab a cup of coffee and a hot breakfast from the grill at the Dirksen cafeteria.

Everyone attending today’s inauguration will need to pass through multiple layers of security screenings, as is typical during such events. But the sight of 25,000 Guardsmen protecting the Capitol has been jarring and unsettling on a day when power will be transferred from President Trump to Biden.

— Scott Wong

Trump leaves White House for final time as president

8:17 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump left the White House for the final time just before 8:15 a.m., taking Marine One to Joint Base Andrews, where he will deliver a farewell speech to supporters.

Trump told reporters it has been a “great honor” to serve as president and said he just wanted to say “goodbye” as he departed the White House with first lady Melania Trump, adding he hoped it wouldn’t be a long goodbye.

Trump is skipping the inauguration of Biden in a break with historic tradition. Vice President Pence, other former presidents and officials will be in attendance to witness Biden and Harris being sworn in.

— Ian Swanson and Morgan Chalfant

