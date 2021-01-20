https://noqreport.com/2021/01/20/liz-cheney-already-has-two-primary-opponents-and-counting/

Congresswoman Liz Cheney has taken a ton of heat since betraying both President Trump and her Republican base in Wyoming by proudly voting to impeach him. She’s drawn complaints from across the GOP spectrum, including calls by over 100 fellow Republican Representatives who want her to step down from her leadership role as the third-ranking Republican in the House.

Now, as a Biden administration takes over, she’s already facing at least two primary challengers. According to American Greatness:

Two Wyoming Republicans have filed papers to challenge House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) in the 2022 primaries following her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Wyoming State Sen. Anthony Bouchard and Rep. and business owner Marissa Selvig both filed statements of candidacy in the 2022 primary election on Wednesday.

Bouchard announced his candidacy on social media with a link to his website:

“Wyoming was President Trump’s best state both times he ran. That’s because Wyoming voters are strong conservatives who want our leaders to stand up for America, defend our freedoms, fight for our way of life and always put working people first as President Trump did. Liz Cheney’s long-time opposition to President Trump and her most recent vote for Impeachment shows just how out-of-touch she is with Wyoming. Wyoming taxpayers need a voice in Congress who will stand up to Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats, and not give them cover. That’s why I’m running for Congress.”

Selvig made a video to announce her candidacy:

Can Liz Cheney leverage her name recognition to overcome her dedication to The Swamp and the Deep State, or will more conservative primary candidates be able to defeat her in a year-and-a-half?

