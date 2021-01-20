https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/liz-cheney-gets-primaried/

CHEYENNE – A conservative state lawmaker announced his intention Wednesday to run against U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., in the 2022 primary election, a week after the state’s representative made national headlines – and drew some local ire – by voting to impeach President Donald Trump.

State Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, who was first elected to the Legislature in 2016, announced his plan to run in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

“Wyoming was President Trump’s best state both times he ran,” Bouchard said in the statement. “That’s because Wyoming voters are strong conservatives who want our leaders to stand up for America, defend our freedoms, fight for our way of life and always put working people first, as President Trump did.”

“Liz Cheney’s long-time opposition to President Trump and her most recent vote for impeachment shows just how out of touch she is with Wyoming,” the statement continues. “Wyoming taxpayers need a voice in Congress who will stand up to Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats and not give them cover. That’s why I’m running for Congress.”

