Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney drew her first primary challenger from Republican State Sen. Anthony Bouchard Wednesday.

Wyoming State Sen. Anthony Bouchard files primary challenge to House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney. https://t.co/7mM632abmG — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) January 20, 2021

Bouchard’s challenge comes after Cheney, the chair of the House Republican Conference joined nine other Republican colleagues in the House to support the Democrats’ second impeachment of outgoing President Donald Trump.

“I expect Never Trumpers to do this stuff. But Cheney should be run out of town, and back to Virginia for joining the blame game!” Bouchard wrote on Facebook after Cheney’s vote.

The Republican Party Central Committee of Carbon County, Wyoming, also voted unanimously to censure their at-large representative over her decision to support Trump’s impeachment.

The state Republican Party also condemned the vote, while an online recall petition has drawn more than 36,000 signatures as of this writing.

“By announcing her decision to vote for impeachment Representative Cheney denied President Trump due process; she judged the ‘evidence’ before it was presented and refused to listen to the arguments made,” the Wyoming GOP released in a statement earlier this month.

Several members of the House have called for Cheney’s removal from House leadership, including Montana freshman Rep. Matt Rosendale, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, however, has rejected the proposal for a new vote.

Trump carried the western state with more than 70 percent of the vote to Biden’s nearly 27 percent. Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen carried just more than 2 percent.

