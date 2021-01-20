https://www.oann.com/mainstream-media-ignoring-scenes-of-violence-carried-out-by-radical-leftists-on-president-trumps-inauguration/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mainstream-media-ignoring-scenes-of-violence-carried-out-by-radical-leftists-on-president-trumps-inauguration
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:40 PM PT – Wednesday, January 20, 2021
The mainstream media and Democrats are continuing to hype up the January 6 protests on Capitol Hill. However, they appear to have conveniently forgotten the scenes of violence that were carried out at the Capitol just four years ago by radical left-wing extremists. One America’s Pearson Sharp has more.
