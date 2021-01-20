https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/maryland-man-who-allegedly-hit-police-bat-capitol-im-not-here-trump?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A Maryland man has turned himself in to authorities for allegedly assaulting police officers at the Capitol riot but said he was not there to protest election results.

Emanuel Jackson, 19, was shown in a Twitter video being interviewed on the day of the incident, explaining how it turned violent and and why he decided to join the protests at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“I had a bat,” he told a reporter in the video. “They were pepper-spraying people. Then, they got me in the eye.”

Jackson said he was “fighting for America” because the United States had been overtaken by globalists and China, and that he was “not here for Trump.”

Jackson was shown in surveillance footage striking police officers at the Capitol with a metal baseball bat, according to FBI agent Riley Palmertree, according to The Epoch Times.

He surrendered to police Monday, waived his constitutional rights and admitted that he took part in the riot, the filing said. He identified himself in the video and photographs and said that he did assault police officers.

Jackson is charged in connection with assaulting an officer, assaulting an officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon, obstruction, unlawful entry and physical violence on restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

If convicted, he would face decades in prison.

Dozens of people have already been arrested for taking part in the riot, in which attendees of a pro-Trump rally and others stormed the Capitol in protest of congressional certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

