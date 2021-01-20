https://justthenews.com/government/congress/mccarthy-biden-seems-more-interested-helping-illegal-immigrants-helping-our-own?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Thursday that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris appear to be “‘more interested in helping illegal immigrants than helping our own citizens” during the coronavirus pandemic.

McCarthy cited rising unemployment during the pandemic and vaccine distribution as top priorities to tackle, as opposed to the immigration plan Biden’s team rolled out that would grant a path to citizenship for about 11 million illegal immigrants.

“Are we helping individuals, especially our most at-risk population, gain access to a vaccine? That is why I was disappointed to see within hours of assuming office the new administration was more interested in helping illegal immigrants than helping our own citizens; more interested in virtue signals to the climate activists than supporting the union workers who were building the Keystone pipeline,” McCarthy said during a press conference.

He also said the two-day-old administration appears “more interested in appeasing the WHO [World Heath Organization] than getting to the bottom of how China released this virus to the world in the first place.”

McCarthy argued that the new administration has “the wrong priorities at the wrong time.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said earlier Thursday that she was “pleased” with Biden’s immigration reform plan.

