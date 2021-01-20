https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/mcconnell-pushing-hold-trumps-impeachment-trial-february-reports?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is pushing Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer to hold the impeachment trial of Donald Trump in February so the former president’s legal team can prepare for the proceeding, according to media reports.

The senate is now split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris having the tie-breaking vote.

Trump’s departure from office Wednesday, means this will be the first post-presidency impeachment trial in the country’s history.

House Democrats impeached Trump for a second time this month on one article of “incited” the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, which Democrats and other critics have referred to as an “insurrection.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to transmit the House’s articles of impeachment to the Senate, a necessary step prior to the beginning of the trial.

