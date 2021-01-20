https://noqreport.com/2021/01/20/mcconnell-reportedly-threatened-trump-with-impeachment-if-he-pardoned-julian-assange/

If there’s one thing we can say about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, it’s that his evilness is consistent. He is beholden to The Swamp, the Deep State, the Uniparty, and nobody else. Protecting America or the Constitution do not rank anywhere near the top of McConnell’s priorities.

A new report from Tucker Carlson reinforces this reality. According to Carlson, McConnell threatened President Trump in his final hours. If the President pardoned WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, the Senate would be more likely to impeach him. If this is true, then McConnell must be investigated. A president is given immense power when it comes to pardons and commutations, and nowhere in Article 1 of the Constitution does Congress play a role in that. According to Carlson:

We’re hearing tonight that neither man, particularly Julian Assange, and we don’t know if this is true, is likely to get a pardon. Why? Apparently because Republicans in the Senate, and by Republicans in the Senate we mean Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the leader of Republicans in the Senate, has sent word over to the White House: If you pardon Julian Assange, we are much more likely to convict you in an impeachment trial.

Assange has been a controversial figure since his organization began releasing documents and videos that embarrassed the United States and other governments. He has lived in exile and then imprisoned for revealing the truth. He did not commit acts of espionage or terrorism. He didn’t hack computers or steal state secrets. He and WikiLeaks reported the truth, and as inconvenient as that may be to the people in power, it’s not a crime.

Jeff Charles over at Red State had some thoughts on the matter:

If Carlson’s assertions are correct, it will not come as a surprise, will it? Establishment GOP lawmakers were never on Trump’s side, nor are they genuinely conservative. The last thing they would want is for people like Assange and Kiriakou to remain imprisoned because they exposed abuses carried out by the government.

Establishment Republicans can be every bit as statist as the socialist wing of the Democratic Party, depending on the issue. For them, defending government malfeasance is more important than the people knowing what the state is up to.

This scenario is yet another reason why true conservative voters need to channel their anger into something productive: Ensuring that faux conservatives in Congress are voted out in the primaries. McConnell’s ilk counts on our not showing up during the primary season. It’s how they escape dealing with the consequences of ignoring their constituents. But, if we are willing, we can change this in 2022.

The President did not include Assange among over a hundred people he pardoned in the final hours of his administration. If it’s true that McConnell played a role in this decision, then McConnell must be held accountable.

